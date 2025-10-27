The new Kathryn Bigelow film, “A House of Dynamite,” depicts a lone nuclear missile streaking toward Chicago while senior officials, faced with minutes to spare and little information, contemplate catastrophic choices. It is a gripping setup. It is also a misleading one. Good drama is not always good instruction. When a film claims the mantle of realism, however, accuracy matters. The film’s core claims, that US missile defense is a coin toss, that doctrine accepts firing only two interceptors and then hoping for the best, that the President must decide to retaliate before impact because our second strike might vanish, that attribution is effectively unknowable, and that the command architecture runs through White House micromanagement of a silo crew, each misstate how the system is designed and how it has evolved. I will state the criticisms plainly, then work through the evidence and logic that bear on each point, with an eye to clarity, not theatrics.

Begin with the coin toss. Viewers hear that after something like fifty billion dollars, the nation’s ground based defense gives even odds at best. That is meant to convey futility, and it succeeds dramatically. But the statistic, quoted without context, obscures the central fact of how missile defense is actually used. Tests of single interceptors across decades produced a mixed record, roughly a little better than half successful. That is true historically. But war planning does not hinge Chicago’s survival on a single throw of a single dart. Doctrine calls for salvo fire. If one interceptor has a middling probability, the probability that four or five independently guided interceptors all miss the same target plummets. The math is not mysterious, it is binomial independence. Critics will ask whether tests tell us anything about war, and they are right to ask that, but the point here is narrower. The film builds its suspense by treating a single shot probability as the operational probability. That is bad inference. In practice, for a lone inbound warhead under observation, the United States would fire multiple interceptors in sequence, and, time permitting, would shoot, look, and shoot again. The result is not perfection, no human system is perfect, but it is not a coin flip. It is many coins tossed until heads appears.

Move to the number of shots. The Alaska crews in the film launch two interceptors. Both miss. No one fires again. The clock runs out. This is tidy cinema. It is not current doctrine. Open sources, congressional testimony, and the community of analysts converge on a standard ranging from four to five shots per incoming warhead, adjusted by engagement geometry and inventory. When the first salvo is away, commanders assess track quality and kill assessment, and if the target persists, they shoot again. If both Fort Greely and Vandenberg have firing solutions, they both participate, not as an afterthought but by plan. The film treats Greely as a solitary outpost fighting alone. In reality, the defensive architecture is distributed by intention. The system was built to avoid single points of failure and to buy options with geography. If you know that, you experience the two shots and done portrayal as an artistic choice, not as a description of how the United States fights.

Now the pressured clock. The film’s central ethical dilemma asks whether a President must fire back before impact lest the United States lose the ability to respond. That is a false dilemma in the scenario the film presents. The United States maintains a survivable second strike, in particular ballistic missile submarines at sea, to ensure that no adversary can remove the ability to retaliate by a bolt from the blue against a city. Launch on warning is a capability, not a mandate. There are imaginable cases, in a massive attempt to disarm, when time pressure is real because command and control might be destroyed. The film does not show that case, it shows one inbound weapon with ambiguous origin as the political context. In such a case, the better counsel is to ride out the strike, protect leadership, gather information, and, once attribution is established, select a response at a time and in a manner of our choosing. The retention of choice is the entire point of a survivable second strike. Suggesting that the President must act in minutes or lose all options turns a capability into a compulsion and makes the United States look brittle when the architecture was designed for endurance.

Attribution matters. The movie plays on the fear that in the heat of the moment, no one will know who fired. It keeps that uncertainty alive to heighten the risk of mistaken retaliation. Real life is less accommodating to mystery. A modern intercontinental ballistic missile is hot when it launches, and the United States and its allies watch the globe with infrared sensors precisely for that reason. Launch plumes are hard to hide from space. Early warning satellites see the burn, compute a trajectory, and, together with long range radars, bound the origin and predict the impact point. The precision is not perfect and adversaries study deception, but the picture is not a blank. And if the unthinkable occurs, attribution does not stop with the trajectory. Nuclear forensics analyzes fallout to identify materials and processes characteristic of particular programs. Analysts might debate hours versus days, but the notion that senior officials would remain wholly unable to connect a detonation to a state, long enough to contemplate striking all likely suspects, does not fit the tools that now exist. This does not license complacency, it corrects a misconception. There can be confusion. There will not be permanent blindness.

A related confusion in the film concerns who gives what orders. The White House is shown leaning into the mechanics of interceptor launches as if a President might have to authorize a soldier in Alaska to pull a trigger. In fact, the authority to engage an incoming warhead is delegated to the appropriate combatant commander under standing rules, because physics does not wait for the Situation Room to poll for unanimity. The job of national command authority in such a window is broader and weightier. A President alone decides whether to use nuclear weapons. A President does not babysit a battery. That division of labor exists because lives depend on it. The movie collapses these lanes to keep the main characters in the center of every frame. The reality is distributed and routine in its edges by design. The people most likely to save Chicago are more likely to be in Colorado Springs than in the West Wing.

Some will object that this answer leans too hard into government talking points. They will remind us that tests are scripted and that adversaries build countermeasures. They will note that past failures were often due to integration errors, the sort of thing that reappears when systems are stressed. They will say that two shots might be all that time permits, because boost, midcourse, and terminal windows are fleeting. These objections deserve replies. First, on tests and countermeasures, the film presents the easiest problem imaginable for a homeland system, a single known object flying a predictable arc with no decoys or chaff, and then undercuts it by withholding doctrine. If one designs a scene to isolate the question whether a salvo of multiple interceptors can hit a single aim point, one ought to show a salvo. If one wishes to demonstrate that decoys and discrimination are still hard, one should include decoys. The film did neither. Second, on integration, it is correct that complex systems fail in surprising ways. That is why doctrine embraces redundancy in sensors, communications, and shooters, and why a second site in California sits ready to add angles and shots. The way to model integration risk is not to omit redundancy but to include it. Third, on time, in the specific geometry of a North Pacific shot at the Midwest, planners built the shot doctrine precisely to squeeze as many independent attempts into the available window as possible. They have studied their clock. The film shortens it for effect and does not tell you that it shortened it.

Why does any of this matter beyond fidelity to detail. It matters because the film arrives amid a live policy debate about how to harden the homeland against missiles and drones, how to integrate space, air, and missile defense, and how to fund next generation interceptors. It matters because a public that believes the odds are fifty fifty after two shots may understandably conclude that missile defense is theater for anxious voters. That conclusion is too quick. The better conclusion is that missile defense is a layered, evolving architecture whose performance is a function of doctrine and investment. If doctrine uses salvo fire, and if investment fixes known reliability issues and discrimination limits, then the performance against the movie’s scenario improves drastically. The Golden Dome idea, a more comprehensive shield proposed during Trump’s second term, should be debated on its merits, but the debate should start from a correct description of how today’s systems actually work. Understating doctrine and compressing architecture to fit a script stacks the deck against any such effort by painting the enterprise as inherently futile.

Consider cost. The film’s price tag, a neat round figure, undercounts even the ground based segment and ignores the layered ecosystem of sea based, regional, and command and control elements. Critics of missile defense point to the cumulative hundreds of billions spent since the 1980s and ask, reasonably, what we have bought. One answer is that we bought a noisy, flawed capability that nonetheless changes an adversary’s calculus in the easy cases, lone shots, accidents, rogues, and that can be strengthened if we replace aging kill vehicles with new guidance and seekers. Another answer is that we bought strategic options, the ability to decline the false choice between absorbing a strike and escalatory retaliation. One may oppose the enterprise as a matter of grand strategy. One should not oppose it because a thriller presented the bill low, the doctrine thin, and the architecture small.

A word about probabilities, because the coin toss language is powerful but imprecise. Reported test statistics for single interceptors do not directly translate to operational success because operational success depends on how many statistically independent opportunities are generated in a given engagement. If an interceptor has a 55% chance of success under conditions resembling those expected in an engagement against a simple target, then four shots yield not 55% but something like 95% when independence is a decent approximation. Independence is not perfect, correlated failure modes exist, and every missile defense engineer knows it. That is why the architecture seeks diverse basing, distinct kill vehicle designs, and multiple sensor paths. The film says none of this. It flips a single coin twice and declares tails. The public deserves a better model than that.

The movie also stumbles in small but telling ways. A helicopter lands on the roof of the Pentagon as if a large helipad sits there. It does not. The designated landing area is on the adjacent delivery facility. This detail would not matter in a fantasy. It matters in a film that trades on verisimilitude. The stumbles create a cumulative impression that accuracy yields to drama when the two conflict. That choice is the director’s prerogative. It is the critic’s task to point it out.

One might ask whether I am demanding too much from a work of art. Perhaps the point is to provoke, to force viewers to imagine an awful choice and to feel the weight of nuclear danger. If that is the aim, the film succeeds at a cost. It miseducates citizens about the institutions that exist so that Presidents need not roll dice with cities. It implies that we would have to choose between blind vengeance and paralysis, that our best officers would fire two arrows and shrug, that satellites and radars become props when the plot requires it. That does not build a serious public. It builds anxiety that can be exploited to oppose any further investment in defenses and to paint strong initiatives as hubris. Strong policy rests on truth. In this domain, truth is that deterrence remains the first line of defense, that second strike survivability prevents hair trigger compulsion, that layered defenses buy down risk in edge cases, that shot doctrine exists to turn a coin toss into a near certainty when the scenario is simple, and that attribution tools constrain the most dangerous forms of error.

Let me anticipate a final concern. Suppose the movie were rewritten to include four interceptors from Alaska and two from California, to show satellite detection and rapid attribution, to depict NORTHCOM running the engagement while the President considers doctrine. The warhead might still get through, because failure is not impossible and adversaries are not static. Would that not leave the same grim lesson. Not quite. It would teach a sober lesson, not a fatalistic one. It would teach that we have real but limited tools, that we have a playbook designed by professionals to maximize the chance of success, that we need better interceptors and better discrimination, and that politics should fund those improvements while refusing magical thinking. It would still be a thriller. It would also be an honest one.

Conservatives who have pushed for credible defenses, from Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative to Trump’s Golden Dome concept, do not promise impenetrability. They promise improvement, the steady work of engineering and doctrine that turns ugly odds into manageable ones. The film sneers at that project by cutting corners on facts. Policymakers should not be swayed by a blow that lands only because the referee tied one hand behind the defender’s back. The United States should invest in next generation interceptors, in sensor fusion, in space domain awareness, and in layered regional and homeland coverage. We should do so because our adversaries are not standing still, because the price of a single leak is measured in lives and national trauma, and because a mature republic tells its citizens the truth about hard problems and then builds better solutions. The country is stronger than this screenplay suggests. Our doctrine is wiser, our engineers are more capable, and our leaders have more options than a countdown and a coin toss.

