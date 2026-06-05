amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Lon Guyland's avatar
Lon Guyland
4h

This is proof of the adage that Earthly things must be known to be loved while Divine things must be loved to be known.

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Wendy K Laubach's avatar
Wendy K Laubach
4h

Two parts of your son's experience strike a chord with me. One was C.S. Lewis's treatment of the problem you mention, which is why we should grant any validity to intellectual judgments if our intellect is a random and meaningless accident. The other was a conviction that a universe so ordered (for me it was the inverse-square law) couldn't be written off as random chaos. I ended up in the Episcopal church, which also relies on Petrine primacy and the Nicene Creed.

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