Richard Luthmann
This is the part of NATO nobody says out loud because it sounds impolite—but history backs it up. America didn’t just defend Europe from the Soviets; it restrained Europe from itself. By locking rival powers into a U.S.-managed security architecture, Washington froze centuries of continental blood feuds and made independent militarism structurally impossible. That wasn’t charity—it was self-preservation after two world wars proved Europe’s instability inevitably drags America in. The irony is that NATO’s success erased the memory of why it was necessary. Trump’s challenge cracks that amnesia. If Europe re-arms independently, the question isn’t just capability—it’s whether the old demons stay dormant without the American leash.

SDN
"Europe, as a result of purposeful replacement migration, is quietly but quickly becoming an Islamic stronghold, and if current trends persist, a Muslim majority follows in short order."

And this is something that America CANNOT tolerate. Because the Islamic Europe will have access to a fully formed technological base, including nuclear weapons. It will instantly be a contender for control of the Mediterranean, and isolate us from our ally Israel.

