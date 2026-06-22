The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

No foreign power should buy influence over American classrooms. Not China. Not Qatar. Not any Islamic state. Not any government whose interests diverge from the American constitutional order. Language instruction is fine. Cultural study is fine. But foreign-funded observers, imported materials, ideological coaching, student data collection, and religious-political narratives inside public schools are unacceptable. Muse is right to compare this to Confucius Institutes. The mechanism is the same: money buys access, access shapes minds, and schools become influence operations. Investigate every contract. Recover every lesson. Audit every district. The philosophy of the classroom becomes tomorrow’s government.

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DJL's avatar
DJL
1h

How many Americans turned traitor and accepted Qatari money to allow this? They need to be investigated and jailed

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