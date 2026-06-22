The formation of citizens capable of self-government stands among a republic’s most consequential responsibilities. Education does not merely transmit skills. It cultivates the habits of mind, the understanding of history, and the loyalty to constitutional principles that allow a free people to remain free. When agents of an Islamic power gain authority to shape that formation, to preview lesson plans, to observe classrooms, to coach teachers, and to supply the materials through which young minds first encounter the wider world, the republic has placed part of its future in hands not its own. Qatar Foundation International, the US entity wholly funded and directed by Qatar’s state-sponsored Qatar Foundation, executed precisely this kind of operation. It distributed at least sixty-five million dollars across more than two hundred programs nationwide, reaching over one hundred thousand students in documented K-12 initiatives. In Texas Qatar spend millions to indoctrinate over 10,000 students and hundreds of teachers, concentrated in Austin and Houston independent school districts. The arrangements created an unaccountable parallel Islamic authority inside public schools. They substituted Qatari narratives for American ones. They exposed children to materials containing antisemitic conspiracy theories and religious content aligned with Islam and Sharia Law. A democratic republic has a fundamental duty to prevent such capture.

Maha Al-Kuwari is a Qatari diplomat and Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Foundation International (QFI), the U.S.-based nonprofit arm of Qatar Foundation that closed down earlier this month after the release of ISGAP's damning report and call for the DOJ to investigate the foreign influence effort to indoctrinate over 100,000 US students.

Consider first what occurred in Houston. At the Arabic Immersion Magnet School, a public pre-K through eighth-grade Islamic institution, core subjects including history, art, and physical education were delivered in Arabic under

grant agreements

signed by former Superintendent Terry B. Grier. Those agreements required the district to grant QFI-designated observers unfettered access to classrooms on through each school year. Qatari monitors received lesson plans in advance, conducted monitoring visits, and issued post-observation critiques that triggered one-on-one coaching for teachers whose instruction did not reflect the Islamic values being promoted by Qatar. Teachers were obligated to attend QFI-sponsored summer institutes and to participate in professional development that included not just Islamic and Sharia content but Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity (DEI) trainging. Both teachers and students signed publicity waivers allowing the foreign government to use classroom images for promotional purposes. QFI also commissioned studies that collected student-level data on race, religion, gender, free or reduced lunch status, and academic proficiency. Parallel terms applied in Austin Independent School District, where hundreds of thousands of dollars supported Arabic instructors and materials at Austin High School, Burnet Middle School, and International High School. When public records requests finally produced the files, Austin officials stonewalled the requests and demanded fifty thousand dollars on translation services before releasing Arabic-language content to scrutiny. Only intervention by the Texas Attorney General secured the documents without that expenditure. These mechanisms did not merely supplement local resources. They created ongoing dependency and reduced local oversight of what entered American classrooms.

The content delivered under these terms makes the structural problem even more acute. Materials included a textbook published by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ministry of Higher Education and used in Texas programs instead of state-approved curriculum. Its introduction states that a man’s ignorance of Arabs and Arabic may lead him to hate Arabs, avoid them, or stand in the ranks of their enemies, and that this is precisely what occurs when Westerners whose ignorance of Arabs allowed Zionists to manipulate them. Classroom maps labeled the State of Israel as Palestine and omitted it entirely. Students received assignments directing them to create greeting cards decorated with mosque imagery, to praise the Muslim Prophet Mohammed, and to attach cutouts of the Kaaba. Vocabulary and lessons were explicitly tied to Qatari values, Sharia Law, and the Arab and Islamic culture, introducing terms such as Allah and emir at early grade levels. QFI’s broader Al Masdar curriculum project distributed lessons such as “Express Your Loyalty to Qatar” and scenario-based prompts titled “Whose ‘Terrorism’?” that framed Israeli military actions in ways inviting students to equate self-defense with terrorism while providing no comparable framing for designated terrorist groups. A workbook developed under a U.S. Department of Education StarTalk program included the poem “Identity Card” by Mahmoud Darwish, a senior official of the Palestine Liberation Organization, without disclosing that organizational history of terror attacks or the PLO’s record of targeting civilians. The Foundation for Defense of Democracies examined the grant contracts, observation emails, and physical materials from Austin and Houston and concluded that kids were being exposed to lesson plans and textbooks stained with Islamic and Sharia propaganda and antisemitism. The Anti-Defamation League has catalogued the persistent antisemitic and conspiratorial content in Saudi educational materials of the exact type later imported into U.S. classrooms through these channels.

This model raises questions that extend beyond any single district or any single language. Some may argue that Arabic instruction serves American interests in commerce and diplomacy and that cultural exposure broadens young minds. The argument however collapses once the distinction between domestic control of foreign-language pedagogy and the cession of curricular authority, classroom access, and teacher oversight to representatives of a foreign state is recognized. Ordinary language programs do not grant foreign government employees recurring rights to enter taxpayer-funded classrooms, to correct American teachers in real time, to require advance approval of lesson plans, or to use curriculum and textbooks produced by Islamic states. They do not tie continued funding to the adoption of specific political and religious narratives developed by the donor government. They do not collect detailed demographic and performance data on American students for analysis by that government. Qatar’s documented support for Hamas, CAIR, and Muslim Brotherhood makes any such access and data collection a national security concern. Wealthy districts such as Houston ISD, operating with billion-dollar budgets, possessed no economic need to outsource teacher salaries, observer rights, and imported textbooks to a foreign government. Domestic alternatives exist and should have been prioritized. Most fundamentally, a democratic republic cannot delegate the moral and civic formation of its young to a state whose governing ideology integrates religious and political authority in ways that conflict with the American constitutional order and western values. The moral violation is direct. Elementary and middle-school children encountered antisemitic ideation that blames Zionists for manipulating Western opinion and religious assignments that function as proselytizing within public school hours. American children in public schools deserve protection from foreign propaganda that traffics in such content, regardless of the language being taught.

The historical parallel to another foreign influence effort clarifies what sustained scrutiny can achieve. Beginning in the mid-2000s, the Chinese government’s Hanban established a network of Confucius Institutes on U.S. university campuses and some K-12 settings. Those programs delivered state-approved narratives, avoided discussion of topics sensitive to Beijing such as Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang, and human rights, and embedded personnel with access to classrooms and academic programming. Concerns over academic freedom and documented ties to Chinese intelligence prompted bipartisan legislation in the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act that restricted federal funding to institutions hosting the institutes. Most were closed by the early 2020s following FBI warnings and congressional pressure. The QFI model replicates the core mechanism of foreign government funding of language and culture programs that deliver state-approved narratives and embed personnel with classroom access. It adds the aggravating factors of explicit antisemitic textual content and contractual ties to a state that hosts Hamas leadership. As the Heritage Foundation observed in its December 2025 analysis, QFI’s educational programs function as a Trojan horse to introduce anti-Western and pro-Islamist perspectives to American children. The same policy response applied to Chinese influence operations must now apply to Qatari influence operations. Sam Herrera, a Houston activist quoted in the Wall Street Journal in 2017, captured the pattern when he noted that they hide under school districts wantonly taking the money and are not going to overtly come out and tell you what they are doing.

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Qatar’s announcement that it would wind down the program this month following the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy’s May 2026 report and accompanying calls for federal review changes nothing for the students and teachers already exposed. It leaves unanswered the practical question of who will supply replacement instructors, materials, and professional development once the primary funder withdraws. Another Gulf state with comparable objectives? Domestic organizations advancing similar interpretive frameworks? Or a quiet reversion to local or federal support without the foreign overlay? Each possibility underscores the original error of allowing foreign state direction inside American public education. The Department of Justice possesses both the authority and the duty to investigate the full extent of these arrangements nationwide. That investigation must determine compliance with disclosure statutes, including potential obligations under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, the complete scope of materials distributed, the precise content of teacher training and classroom observations, the nature of any one-on-one student interactions, and whether the programming produced measurable effects on student attitudes or subsequent choices. In Texas, Attorney General Ken Paxton should direct an equally rigorous examination of every contract, every classroom observation report, every proficiency test administered, every communication between Qatari trainers and American educators, and every instance of student data collection in the affected Austin and Houston programs. The curriculum actually delivered must be reconstructed in full. The tests must be analyzed for embedded assumptions. The agreements signed by teachers and students must be reviewed for the scope of consent obtained under conditions of funding dependency. What Qatar required of each teacher and student must be recovered and made public.

A democratic republic has both the authority and the obligation to prevent foreign governments, particularly Islamic states, from purchasing curricular influence over its children. The principle admits no compromise. Education in a republic is never merely skill transmission. It is the deliberate cultivation of a particular form of citizen oriented toward the regime’s fundamental commitments to ordered liberty, equality under law, and the distinction between religious conviction and political authority. When a state whose foundational commitments stand in systematic tension with those principles obtains recurring access to the formation process, the receiving republic has compromised its own continuity. Abraham Lincoln observed that the philosophy of the school room in one generation will be the philosophy of government in the next. That philosophy must remain American in origin and accountable to American parents and voters. The United States must therefore move from investigation to prohibition. No Islamic nation should again be permitted to fund, staff, observe, or direct curriculum, teacher training, or classroom activities within American public elementary and secondary schools. Language acquisition of genuine educational value can and should continue under fully domestic control and transparent standards. Voluntary cultural exchanges may proceed without embedding foreign state personnel inside taxpayer-funded institutions or tying support to external ideological frameworks. The alternative, repeated across more than two hundred initiatives and multiple states, is a slow transfer of authority over the American mind to actors whose interests and worldview diverge from those of the republic they seek to shape. That transfer must stop. The children already affected deserve the protection of full disclosure and accountability. Future generations deserve the assurance that their classrooms will remain under the sovereign control of their own polity. America should never again allow an Islamic country, or any foreign power, to fund and dictate curriculum and to indoctrinate teachers in its public schools.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes daily political analysis at amuseonx.com. Primary sources cited in this piece are linked inline; campaign finance figures are drawn from FEC filings, polling data from publicly released crosstabs, and legal claims from filed pleadings. Corrections are posted to the original URL with a dated changelog. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact the author directly.