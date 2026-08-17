The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

New York’s sanctuary law should be struck down immediately under the Supremacy Clause. The issue is not whether Washington can conscript local police into federal service. It cannot. The issue is whether Albany can forbid counties from cooperating, sharing information, honoring lawful federal requests, or participating in congressionally authorized enforcement partnerships. That is different. State officials do not get to interpose themselves between federal law and federal officers because the Democrat Party wants illegal aliens released onto sidewalks instead of transferred in secure hallways. Article VI binds state judges, state courts, and state officials. Pick up the phone. Honor the Constitution.

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