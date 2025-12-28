A teenager from Utah sneaks off to New York City, films it, uploads it, and picks up a few thousand subscribers. Then he grows up, steps away for a church mission in Chile, comes back, and decides that the skills he learned in the attention economy can be used for something more consequential than pranks. That arc is almost too tidy for our cynical moment. But it is also instructive. Nick Shirley is 23. He is not a graduate of Columbia Journalism School. He did not climb the ladder at a metropolitan daily. He did not spend years learning how to write in the peculiar dialect of newsroom caution. Instead he built an audience first, then turned that audience toward a hard target, government programs that move huge sums of public money with weak oversight, and toward a cultural taboo, the fact that fraud networks can concentrate in particular communities without that fact being reducible to bigotry.

This is the point at which a certain kind of reader, perhaps even you, feels a tug of skepticism. Isn’t this just influencer politics, dressed up as journalism? Isn’t it the latest iteration of performative outrage, engineered for clicks? Those are fair questions. The point of this essay is not to canonize Shirley or to pretend that the risks are imaginary. The point is to steelman the case that America needs more reporters like him for the same reason it once needed 60 Minutes at its peak. Power does not police itself. Bureaucracies do not expose their own failures. Large scale fraud thrives in darkness, and darkness is often produced not by a lack of information, but by a lack of attention.

At its best, 60 Minutes was not merely a television show. It was a mechanism for converting buried facts into public consequences. It was feared because it was effective. Mike Wallace and Morley Safer did not treat official statements as facts. They treated them as hypotheses, often self serving, and then went looking for refutation. The show followed paper trails, confronted decision makers on camera, and made corruption intelligible to ordinary Americans. This mattered because bureaucracies speak a language most citizens do not. They hide behind acronyms, funding streams, delegated authority, and procedural fog. 60 Minutes translated that fog into a story with a face and a number, and then placed that story into a national time slot with enough reach that officials could not simply wait it out.

We should be clear about what made that possible. It was not only the talent of the correspondents. It was also the institutional infrastructure around them. There were producers, lawyers, standards departments, editors, and a distribution monopoly. Wallace could be aggressive because CBS could carry the legal risk. Safer could fly across the world because a broadcast network could finance it. And when the show aired, it landed with force because there were fewer alternatives. In a world of three networks and a shared civic schedule, 60 Minutes could create a common set of facts for tens of millions of viewers.

But institutions weaken. They also drift. As a profession, drive-by media has not only lost its monopoly on distribution, it has also, in many cases, lost the temperament that made adversarial reporting credible. A healthy press is skeptical of every power center, corporate, bureaucratic, philanthropic, and political. The modern press has become skeptical of the right, and deferential to progressive aligned institutions, especially those that speak in the moral vocabulary of diversity, equity, and inclusion. That asymmetry is not always conscious. It is sometimes cultural. It is sometimes careerist. And it is sometimes simply fear, fear of being accused of animus when the real subject is mismanagement or fraud.

That is the environment in which someone like Nick Shirley can matter. Shirley’s recent notoriety comes from a documentary style video released on December 26, 2025, in which he traveled through Minnesota with public records in hand and asked a simple question: why are tax funded providers receiving millions of dollars while appearing to do little or no real work? The most viral sequence involved a daycare, licensed for 99 children, that had received millions in state funding. Shirley arrives, films an apparently empty facility, and captures a moment in which someone inside, seeing cameras, shouts about ICE. He then holds up documents showing the funding amounts and licensing information. The scene is crude by traditional standards, handheld, confrontational, and only lightly narrated. But the core is recognizably journalistic. There is a claim about public money. There is a publicly verifiable record. There is an attempt to check reality against paperwork.

If you are accustomed to the tone of traditional reporting, you may think this is too theatrical to count. But that reaction itself reveals the vacuum. When a government program sends large sums to a provider, one of the most basic oversight tools is a site visit. If a citizen with a camera can walk to an address and discover that the premises do not match the paper story, then either the citizen has stumbled on something real, or the system has failed at the most elementary level of verification. In either case, the public deserves to know.

Shirley’s critics say he lacks training. That is true, at least in the conventional sense. He did not apprentice under editors who demand multiple sources for every line. He does not present opposing explanations with the same care that a cautious reporter would have done in the 1980s. He often frames the story in populist moral terms, ordinary citizens versus corrupt officials. He is open about conservative leanings. And he operates in a media ecosystem that rewards intensity, not restraint.

But we should not confuse the absence of credentialing with the absence of method. The method in his Minnesota reporting is not complicated. It is the method 60 Minutes once used, translated into a 𝕏 era register. Start with documents. Identify patterns. Visit the relevant locations. Confront officials or operators with specific questions. Publish the receipts. Keep returning until someone answers. This is not the whole of journalism, but it is a crucial part of accountability journalism.

The more interesting comparison is not between Shirley and the average newsroom reporter today, but between Shirley and the 60 Minutes correspondents of its prime. Consider what Wallace did when he interviewed a public figure. He did not merely invite the figure to speak. He tested claims. He asked the question the subject did not want asked. He followed the evasive answer with a more precise one. The temperament is adversarial in the best sense. The purpose is not to humiliate. The purpose is to force clarity where power prefers blur.

Shirley shares that temperament. He is willing to be impolite. He is willing to look ridiculous in public if that is what it takes to get a reaction from an official. He is willing to say on camera what many people say privately, that certain fraud patterns are tolerated because confronting them would be politically uncomfortable. And he is willing to keep pointing at a simple mismatch, paper says millions, reality looks like emptiness.

The structural differences, however, are decisive. Wallace and Safer operated inside a powerful institution. Shirley operates outside, with a phone, a small crew, and a platform. That sounds like a disadvantage, and in some respects it is. Institutional journalism comes with legal review, standards, and the internal discipline that can prevent errors. It also comes with a habit of verification that is hard to maintain at high speed.

But independence comes with a different set of strengths. Shirley does not need permission to publish. He does not need to persuade an assignment editor that the story is worth the risk. He does not need to worry that a newsroom culture will interpret a sensitive story as suspect. He can publish directly, and then, crucially, the public can distribute directly. That changes the economics of truth.

In the old model, distribution was scarce. A story had to be selected by gatekeepers who controlled airtime and pages. In the new model, distribution is abundant, but attention is scarce. A story must earn attention through clarity, novelty, and moral force. Independent journalists like Shirley have learned to package evidence in a way that survives the attention bottleneck. A public record is not enough if no one reads it. A quiet audit is not enough if it is buried. A video clip of an empty facility, paired with a printed funding figure, is attention efficient. It compresses a complex oversight failure into a fact pattern a viewer can grasp in 10 seconds.

This is where 𝕏 matters. 𝕏 is not merely a social network. It is a distribution and coordination layer. It lets an independent reporter publish short clips, attach documents, and tag officials. It lets others amplify, critique, and correct in real time. It creates a public ledger of what was claimed and what was shown. And it makes it harder for institutions to manage scandals by slow walking responses until the news cycle moves on.

Think about what happened after Shirley’s Minnesota video circulated. Elected officials, including members of Congress, shared clips and demanded explanations. Very few drive-by media outlets covered the story, but if they did they did so critically, reluctantly responding to an agenda set by an outsider. Even the FBI Director, Kash Patel, felt compelled to respond publicly to assure the American people that the Bureau was on the case. Even if you dislike Shirley’s politics, you should notice the mechanism. A single independent reporter forced a conversation that the state bureaucracy would have preferred to keep technical, procedural, and quiet.

Now to the hardest part, the part that a steelman must not evade. There are genuine risks in this model. The most obvious is error. A facility can look empty for reasons other than fraud. A program can have a legitimate payment structure that appears absurd when described in a viral clip. The next risk is incentive. A creator is rewarded for outrage, and outrage can drift into exaggeration. The third risk is social. When an investigation repeatedly features members of a particular immigrant community, it can be weaponized as a story about people rather than about systems. A serious journalist has to fight that drift, because systems matter more than stereotypes.

But it is a mistake to treat those risks as decisive objections rather than as design constraints. Traditional media has its own pathologies, many of which hardened after Donald Trump came down the escalator in 2015 and announced his candidacy. Since then, much of the press has behaved as though reporting the truth is optional so long as the distortion harms Trump or Republicans. It can refuse to report politically sensitive scandals. It can frame issues to protect a preferred coalition. It can treat certain bureaucratic failures as regrettable complexity rather than culpable negligence. It can also, and this is crucial, diffuse responsibility through institutional anonymity. When no one owns the story, no one feels the moral cost of not covering it.

Independent journalism does not eliminate these problems. It shifts them. It trades flawed institutional guardrails for speed and persistence. The question is whether the trade is, on balance, worth it. In an era when legacy institutions often fail to perform adversarial scrutiny on certain categories of power, it is.

Consider Minnesota. The state has already seen major fraud scandals in recent years. The Feeding Our Future case alone demonstrated that vast sums can be siphoned through nonprofit and contractor ecosystems that are lightly audited and politically protected. A rational citizen, observing that history, will ask whether other programs share similar vulnerabilities. Shirley’s reporting is an attempt to answer that question by walking the streets and comparing files to facts.

This is also why the comparison to 60 Minutes is apt. 60 Minutes did not merely report, it created consequences by making the story visible. Visibility matters because bureaucracies are often built to absorb criticism. They have communications offices, inspector general reports, legislative hearings, and the slow churn of administrative process. Most of these mechanisms produce paper, not accountability. Public visibility produces accountability, because it threatens careers, reputations, and budgets.

There is another objection worth addressing. Some will say that Shirley is not independent in any meaningful sense because he is aligned with conservative networks and appears at conservative events. But independence in journalism is not the absence of a point of view. It is the willingness to report facts that create costs for power. In the current environment, the relevant question is not whether a reporter is perfectly neutral, a fantasy category, but whether the reporter is willing to apply scrutiny where others decline. An openly conservative reporter can still do real investigative work, just as a liberal reporter can. The problem is not bias, it is monopoly. When most institutions share the same cultural commitments, they will share the same blind spots. Independent reporters, precisely because they are outside that culture, can see what insiders look past.

We can also ask what kind of person ends up doing this work. Shirley’s biography helps here. Raised in a Latter day Saint family, he is familiar with the discipline of structured commitments, and he took two years away from content creation to serve a mission in Santiago, Chile. That is not a trivial sacrifice in a digital career. It suggests a capacity to subordinate immediate incentives to a long term calling. After returning, he rebuilt his channel with a relentless schedule, and he has claimed to have produced weekly videos for over 2 years straight. That habit of persistence is not glamorous, but it is the hidden engine of investigative reporting. Most scandals survive because attention is intermittent. Persistence is what makes the story hard to bury.

It is also worth noticing the generational shift. Shirley is not a newspaper man. He is a digital native who understands how people actually consume information now, in fragments, through clips, through personalities, through peer distribution. You can dislike that. You can long for the old civic rhythm. But longing does not change the infrastructure. The infrastructure has changed, and the press function that matters, adversarial exposure of abuse, must adapt or die.

This adaptation is not costless. It requires independent journalists to take on the disciplines that institutions once provided. It requires a public that rewards corrections as well as scoops. It requires an ethos in which receipts matter more than vibes, and in which the reporter is willing to say, I was wrong, here is the updated record. One encouraging feature of 𝕏 is that it allows this kind of public correction in real time. One discouraging feature is that it also rewards those who never correct.

So why should America want more Nick Shirleys rather than fewer? Because fraud, mismanagement, and ideological capture flourish when scrutiny disappears. The US does not suffer from too much investigation, but from too little of the kind that threatens reputations and budgets. The press once supplied that threat. In many domains it no longer does, not consistently, not symmetrically, and not with the moral seriousness the moment demands.

Independent journalists with platforms like 𝕏 can help restore what 60 Minutes once provided, accountability through visibility. They can reach large audiences quickly. They can share documents publicly. They can sustain attention over weeks rather than hours. They can force institutions to respond, not because they have formal authority, but because they can make the public see.

There is one final point that deserves emphasis. Serious journalism is not primarily about tone. It is about function. The function is to reduce the distance between power and consequences. 60 Minutes did that by leveraging a network and a broadcast monopoly. Nick Shirley does that by leveraging a personal brand and a decentralized distribution network. The tools differ. The mission is the same.

If you are skeptical, ask yourself a simple question. If Shirley did not make that Minnesota video, would the story have received this level of attention, this quickly, with this much pressure on officials to explain? Perhaps, eventually. But institutions rely on eventually. They rely on delay. They rely on fatigue. They rely on the fact that most citizens cannot spend hours reading procurement records, licensing files, and payment schedules.

Shirley compressed that complexity into a public demand for answers. That is why, even with the caveats, he is emblematic of what independent journalism can accomplish now. He represents a new generation filling the vacuum left by weakened institutions, using modern tools to revive an old mission. In an era of distrust and institutional decay, this is not a liability. It is exactly what serious journalism looks like.

