By Monday, my inbox was full of screenshots from readers, all asking the same thing: What do Europe’s governments know that we don’t? The screenshots came from a Sunday post by an 𝕏 account called Open Minded Approach. It told its followers that Europe is preparing for the final war, and its evidence was a list. Britain wants households to keep 3 days of food and water. The European Union wants 72 hours, Germany wants 10 days, France has published a guide, and Sweden has mailed booklets. Add a rumor about rich men buying bunker suites and the post travels.

The honest answer is nothing, or at least nothing new. Every item on that list is real, and nearly every item is old. The post strips the dates off a decade of routine civil defense announcements and presents the pile as one alarm sounded this week; put the dates back on, and the alarm stops ringing. It rang for Americans because we didn’t get copies of the European preparedness booklets. A continent that lived through two wars at home keeps its pamphlets and its tins as a chore, and there a ministry notice about bottled water sounds like the fire marshal. A country that has not been invaded since 1814, where most people have never been told by Washington to keep a case of water in the garage, hears the same notice from Berlin or Stockholm as a warning. Conservatives ought to hear something familiar instead. The advice is ours.

Germany’s 10 days, the scariest number on the list, comes from the federal civil defense concept published in 2016, which also advised 5 days of water. The Bundestag recorded the figure in October, during the Obama administration. Since then, it has been revised to 10 days of food and drink, and it now sits on the Federal Office of Civil Protection website beside a checklist that reads like the back of a Boy Scout handbook.

Sweden has been at this since 1943, when the government mailed every household a booklet called If War Comes. New editions went out in 1952 and 1961, another in 2018, and the latest in November 2024, which tells households to manage for at least a week without electricity, running water, or a working grocery store. The edition now circulating on 𝕏 is titled If Crisis or War Comes, and that title does most of the work for the panic merchants.

The word war is right there on the cover, and the other governments use it too. The EU strategy lists geopolitical crisis among its hazards. The British campaign calls itself practical preparation for disruptions to essential services, and nobody in Whitehall pretends Russia isn’t among the things that could disrupt them. A risk register lists what could happen; treating it as a forecast of what will happen is the error every one of these posts commits. A hospital keeps a plan for a plane crash, and the plan is not evidence that a plane is coming. Sweden printed war on its cover in 1943, 1952, and 1961, and no Soviet division ever landed on Gotland.

Norway raised its own recommendation from 3 days to a week in May 2024 and mailed updated guidance that fall. Its annual preparedness week, Egenberedskapsuka, runs right now, October 26 through November 1, the kind of coincidence a lazy poster treats as confirmation. The country’s emergency management agency fixed those dates in a planning document issued on January 16, 2026. A government expecting Russian armor on the E6 next week does not give itself 9 months of lead time.

The EU’s 72-hour date is March 26, 2025, when the Commission released its strategy. A YouTube channel caught up 18 months later with a video titled Europe JUST Told Its People Prepare for War, and on October 13, a Canadian Substack promoted the video as proof that Brussels had ordered 450 million households to hoard cash. The strategy covers natural disasters, cyberattacks, failures of essential services, and security threats. And 450 million is the Union’s population, not its households.

Nothing else on the list was secret either. France published its national guide, Tous responsables, on November 20, 2025, recommending a 72-hour kit with 6 liters of water per person. The Netherlands launched Think Ahead that same month and delivered a booklet to 8.5 million households between late November and early January. Denmark advised 3 days in June 2024, and Ireland announced Be Emergency Ready in August and began delivering about 2.2 million copies in September. Each came with a press release, a minister at a podium and, usually, a cartoon of a flashlight.

Britain deserves the longest look, because its announcement is the freshest and the one most often cited as the trigger. In July 1939, the civil defense leaflet Your Food in War-Time urged families who could afford it to keep a week’s extra supply of tinned meat, flour, dried milk, sugar and tea, and to rotate it through the pantry so nothing spoiled. In July 2004, the Preparing for Emergencies booklet went to all 25 million British households. On May 22, 2024, Oliver Dowden, then deputy prime minister, introduced the Prepare website in a speech about bottled water, batteries and wind-up radios. The Be Ready campaign launched last week. The written statement laid before Parliament on October 22 says it was announced on July 14, built with more than 500 organizations, and will run for 3 years; the launch notice says much of the advice is unchanged from the old Prepare website. London has been asking its citizens to keep a few days of food on the shelf for 87 years. What is new is that Americans have started reading it.

Switzerland went further than anyone. After 1945, federal authorities told households to keep 2 months of sugar, rice, oil, and fat, and they sold the Notvorrat through school lessons, exhibitions, and a 1960 brochure that paired a soldier cleaning his rifle with a housewife checking her tins. Finland’s trade ministry drafted a 2-week household reserve guide in 1966 and, by the University of Helsinki’s account, never distributed it, apparently for fear that publishing it would convince Finns war was coming.

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We used to do this too. In 1955, Val Peterson, the federal civil defense administrator, told a Senate subcommittee that families should stock shelters with 5 or 6 days of food and water against the hydrogen bomb, and his agency ran a campaign called Grandma’s Pantry urging a week’s supply. The Defense Department’s 1968 handbook, In Time of Emergency, told families with a fallout shelter to gather 2 weeks of necessities, and nobody concluded that nuclear war was scheduled. The practice never stopped; we simply forgot it. Ready.gov still tells every American household to keep 3 days of nonperishable food and 1 gallon of water per person per day, which Britain now asks for against a storm and which half of 𝕏 reads as a calendar entry for the Third World War.

Some of the panic is honest confusion. A worried student, not a propagandist, wrote the April 2025 Reddit post that retitled the Commission’s crisis guidance as preparation “for the war.” The Mumsnet thread that opened on September 2, asking whether officials “know something,” ran to 14 pages of mothers comparing notes. The larger accounts are another matter, and what they sell is the thrill of secret knowledge. A Substack piece from September 20 bundled British stockpiling advice with hospital drills and military radio chatter, then concluded that NATO leaders want war with Russia and will stage an incident to get it. That is a plot summary in search of a plot. It finds a ready audience with American conservatives, among people who have correctly learned not to trust the Democrats and their willing accomplices in the drive-by media, and who have concluded that anyone the media ignores might therefore be telling the truth.

A government that tells families to keep a few days of food, a radio, and a jug of water is asking citizens to look after themselves and their neighbors before the state arrives, the oldest conservative instinct. The 3-day figure estimates how long a household should expect to stand on its own while responders go first to the hospital and the nursing home. A family that can manage that does not need rescuing. The Swiss understood this, and the British understood it in 1939, and the American civil defense planners of the 1950s understood it too; they simply assumed their citizens would take the hint and get on with it rather than reading it as a death notice.

So keep the kit. Follow ready.gov, buy the water, and rotate the cans the way the British were told to rotate theirs in 1939. Then, the next time a post says Europe “just” did something, open the government document it describes and find the date before you share anything; in every case I checked, that took under a minute. A ministry’s checklist isn’t a leak, and nobody needs a new agency or campaign to learn that.

At the end of the day, the thing worth losing sleep over is in Berlin. Telling Germans to keep 10 days of food is no scandal. Spending under 2% of the German economy on defense for most of the past decade while telling them to keep 10 days of food is one, and a government that papers over an empty arsenal with a well-stocked pantry is preparing an alibi rather than a defense.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes political analysis at amuseonx.com. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact me directly. Each op-ed is edited for grammar and clarity using AI in partnership with Grammarly. Data provided in a sponsored partnership with Polymarket.