The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Brian Johnston's avatar
Brian Johnston
2h

Same old playbook to frighten and cause alarm. I sometimes think that they are just frightened of elections. Wars tend to pause elections. Nothing has changed except the mentality of leftwing politians.

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
2h

"The sky is falling." People love to get hysterical about everything now. It is common sense to be prepared for anything at all times, which is why most of us keep a box of Band-Aids in the house.

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