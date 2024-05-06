Non-Citizen Voting Without ID Has Never Been Easier...
Have you ever wondered how easy it would be for a noncitizen to vote here in Texas? The answer is pretty damn easy. I'll explain.
To begin with, it's critical to understand that nearly every illegal alien encountered at the border is now being granted parole while awaiting an immigration judge's hearing. In most cases, these hearings are scheduled for fi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.