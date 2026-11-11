The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊's avatar
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
4h

Time to fight fire with fire—the lesson Republicans absolutely never comprehend.

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PB&J's avatar
PB&J
3h

Shocking how folks underestimate POTUS, even after all of these years.

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