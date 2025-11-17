The United States is in the middle of a constitutional stress test. Donald Trump won a second term on a promise to restore borders, disentangle the federal government from progressive social engineering, and return power to voters rather than bureaucrats. That agenda cannot be implemented if a single federal district judge in Washington can repeatedly entangle it in litigation while sitting on cases that overlap with his own family’s income streams and ideological projects. At some point, the problem is not Trump’s policies. The problem is the judge. That point has been reached with Chief Judge James “Jeb” Boasberg of the DC District Court.

Boasberg is not a neutral technocrat who happened, by historical accident, to land on a few controversial cases. He is an Obama appointed Democrat whose family is woven into the progressive nonprofit and abortion industry and whose rulings have repeatedly protected the very policy pipelines that feed that universe. His wife runs a Medicaid funded abortion clinic. His daughter helps manage a USAID supported anti deportation nonprofit. His household has poured thousands of dollars into Democratic campaigns that depend on Medicaid expansion, generous foreign aid, and loose immigration enforcement. He has then taken, and kept, cases that directly affect those flows of money and power, often in ways later trimmed back or vacated by higher courts. At some point, what judicial ethics calls “the appearance of partiality” becomes something more troubling: the appearance of a rigged game.

Begin with the wife. Elizabeth “Liddy” Manson is not an arm’s length spouse who happens to vote Democrat. She is a political actor in her own right. After Dobbs, she founded Meadow Reproductive Health & Wellness, an abortion clinic in Tysons Corner that openly advertises in clinic abortions up to 14 weeks and takes Virginia Medicaid as payment. Public reporting describes Meadow as serving women traveling from restrictive states, with fees approaching $900 and a business model built in part on public insurance and the broader ecosystem of government supported reproductive health funding. In 2024 and 2025 she was photographed guiding Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra through the clinic, a visual reminder that this is not a neutral neighborhood health practice. It is a node in the Democratic Party’s abortion infrastructure.

Now recall what Judge Boasberg did to Medicaid. When the administration approved work requirements for able bodied adults in Kentucky and Arkansas, Boasberg struck them down, not once but in a series of decisions, on the theory that HHS had not adequately considered coverage losses. In plain language, he used the Administrative Procedure Act to preserve Medicaid as an open ended entitlement for non working adults, blocking states that wanted to connect benefits to work. That ruling did not mention Meadow by name, of course, but the financial implications are obvious. Clinics that bill Medicaid for abortion related care are better off when Medicaid eligibility is broad, generous, and unconditioned. A judge whose wife is building a Medicaid accepting abortion business should never have sat on that case, much less kept it for himself as a repeat assignment while chief judge. Yet Boasberg did exactly that.

Defenders will respond that no one has proved a direct quid pro quo, that Medicaid’s overall size and complexity make any particular clinic’s gain speculative. But the recusal statute does not require proof of a bribe. The standard is whether a judge’s impartiality “might reasonably be questioned.” When your spouse’s nonprofit is literally charging Medicaid for abortion services and you are simultaneously issuing nationwide orders that protect and expand the Medicaid pool, the line is crossed. At minimum, the appearance of a conflict becomes undeniable. Any Republican litigant watching an Obama appointed Democrat in that posture would be entitled to ask whether the game is fixed.

The same pattern repeats on immigration and USAID, this time overlapping with Boasberg’s daughter. Katherine Boasberg works as a capacity building associate at Partners for Justice, a nonprofit embedded inside public defender offices that advertises “holistic defense” for indigent clients, including noncitizens, some of whom are members of criminal migrant gangs including MS-13 and TdA. Partners for Justice is not a shoestring charity funded by church bake sales. Its own descriptions and outside reporting indicate that roughly three quarters of its budget comes from government grants, with a substantial share flowing through federal channels and programs tied into the USAID ecosystem. It sits in the same orbit of decarceration and open borders advocacy that progressive philanthropies and Soros aligned foundations have spent decades constructing, where “legal services” blur into political pressure to keep criminal aliens in the community and inside the US court system.

Against that backdrop, look at Boasberg’s most explosive clash with Trump’s second term. In March 2025, President Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act to summarily deport several hundred Venezuelan nationals identified as members or associates of the Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang. The point was straightforward: treat cartel aligned foreign nationals from a hostile regime as enemy aliens and remove them quickly to protect American communities. The lawsuits landed, and by random draw or otherwise, they landed on Chief Judge Boasberg. He issued a temporary restraining order halting deportation flights, went so far as to tell the government in open court to turn planes around mid air, and then pursued contempt proceedings when the administration continued to send deportees to a prison in El Salvador while the TRO was in effect. The Supreme Court ultimately vacated his injunction on jurisdictional grounds. The DC Circuit later vacated his contempt finding. But the damage was done. For weeks, Boasberg used the power of his chambers to slow walk a core plank of the administration’s border security campaign.

For a judge whose daughter draws a paycheck from a government funded anti deportation organization working with members of TdA, this is precisely the sort of case where recusal should have been automatic. Partners for Justice and similar nonprofits thrive when mass deportation is difficult and when illegal alien defendants remain within US borders, available to be represented, social serviced, and used as test cases to expand rights. They are badly hurt when the executive branch can lawfully move dangerous foreign nationals out of the country without individualized hearings. Again, no one needs to prove a whispered phone call between father and daughter. The question is what an objective citizen would think on learning that the judge blocking the President’s deportation flights has a child whose professional mission is to stop deportations, backed by the very stream of federal grants the administration is trying to discipline.

Layer onto those structural conflicts the ideological and financial posture of the Boasberg household. Federal election records show that an Elizabeth Manson matching the judge’s wife has donated more than $10,000 to Democratic candidates and committees, including Hillary Clinton and a series of progressive House candidates. In a household anchored by a judicial salary in the mid $200,000 range, that $10,000 represents roughly 4% of a year’s base pay. Even if Manson also draws a nonprofit salary, this is still a high single digit share of her individual income. It is not a one off check written in a moment of enthusiasm. It is a sustained pattern of partisan giving that underwrites precisely the kind of Medicaid expansion, foreign aid, and lax immigration enforcement that her husband’s opinions tend to protect.

The law quite properly allows spouses to give to whomever they wish. Money inside a marriage is fungible, however, and the courts have long recognized that a judge cannot pretend his household’s finances are sealed off from his own role. Here, the picture is stark. A Democrat appointee whose father worked in LBJ’s War on Poverty programs, married to an abortion clinic founder and Democratic donor, with a daughter at a USAID funded anti deportation nonprofit, repeatedly takes control of cases where Medicaid, USAID style foreign aid structures, and immigration enforcement are on the line. At some point, it becomes unreasonable to ask the public to believe that this is all a coincidence.

Nor is this only about subject matter. It is also about the way Boasberg has handled his Trump facing docket. As chief judge he sits at the center of the DC court’s case assignment system, an opaque “deck of cards” arrangement in which only the clerk, a small calendar committee, and the chief himself know how the decks are stacked. Trump allies in Congress, including Chairman Jim Jordan, have already written to the court noting the statistical oddity that Boasberg seemed to draw four separate high profile Trump cases in quick succession in early 2025, including the Alien Enemies Act litigation and a suit over administration officials’ use of the encrypted Signal app for Yemen war planning. Independent analysts have pointed out that with dozens of Trump related suits being filed, the raw odds are not literally “impossible.” The more important point is different. When the chief judge is already under a cloud of conflict allegations, every new Trump case that appears on his docket without recusal deepens the sense that the fix is in.

Boasberg’s defenders reply that he has sometimes ruled for Trump. They note, for example, his 2017 decision rejecting a FOIA attempt to pry loose Trump’s tax returns, and his relatively lenient sentences for some January 6 defendants compared to other DC judges. These isolated data points are real. They do not erase the larger pattern. On the issues that intersect with his family’s institutional interests, the trajectory is consistent. Medicaid work requirements, blocked. Asylum detention as a deterrent, blocked. Mass deportations of cartel aligned Venezuelans, blocked until the Supreme Court intervened. Efforts to restrict the use of encrypted disappearing messaging by national security officials, enjoined. In the background sits his role on the FISA court during the Trump Russia investigation, where he presided over the clean up of a surveillance system that had been abused against a Trump campaign adviser, yet then handed the FBI lawyer who falsified an email a probationary sentence many saw as a slap on the wrist.

That leniency becomes even more troubling when placed alongside one of the most consequential episodes of the entire Russia hoax. FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, working directly on the Mueller team, pled guilty to falsifying evidence and lying to the FISA court to sustain surveillance against a Trump campaign adviser. Durham recommended prison because Clinesmith’s alteration of an email was not a mistake, it was a deliberate act that corrupted the most sensitive judicial process the US maintains. Judge Boasberg, who had personally approved the FISA warrants Clinesmith helped support and who later learned he had been lied to, nevertheless gave Clinesmith a slap on the wrist. No jail. No meaningful sanction. Clinesmith kept his law license and continues to practice, and he has even appeared before Boasberg since. A judge who had been misled in a scheme to sabotage a sitting Republican president’s first term responded not with outrage but with indulgence. It is difficult to explain that outcome as anything other than ideological sympathy for those damaging Trump’s presidency.

What too few Americans realize is that Boasberg’s entanglement with Trump’s political apparatus runs even deeper. During Biden’s presidency, the DOJ, FBI, and Special Counsel Jack Smith relied almost exclusively on Judge Boasberg to authorize an unimaginably broad wave of secret subpoenas that swept up the private data of more than 430 Republican individuals and entities. Under Boasberg’s signature, prosecutors obtained bank records, emails, internal communications, donor information, and phone logs from across the Republican Party, including sitting US Senators, House members, senior Trump aides, lawyers, the Republican National Committee, and even the White House switchboard itself. Conservative organizations were hit as well, with the net cast so wide that no precedent exists for anything comparable. In scope and secrecy, it was Watergate on steroids. Only one judge enabled it, and that judge was James Boasberg. The public has never received a full accounting of why he approved surveillance power so sweeping that it functionally treated the entire Republican Party as a criminal enterprise.

That willingness to stretch judicial power in one direction shows up again in an almost unbelievable episode from Trump’s second term. When a New York City woman openly detailed her plan to assassinate President Trump, Magistrate Judge Upadhyaya reviewed the evidence, concluded she posed a serious threat, and denied her bail. It was a straightforward application of the Bail Reform Act, the kind of decision that should have ended the matter. Instead, in a shocking move that stunned even veteran court watchers, Judge Boasberg personally intervened in his capacity as chief judge, overrode her ruling, and ordered the would be assassin released. No new facts justified this reversal. No change in risk profile existed. The only plausible explanation was ideological sympathy toward a defendant who targeted a president Boasberg has consistently opposed from the bench.

The message could not have been clearer. A violent threat against a sitting Republican president was treated by Boasberg as a lesser concern than maintaining his crusade against Trump’s authority. His pattern, already evident in years of aggressive injunctions and recusals he refused to take, now extended into a domain where judicial discretion intersects directly with presidential safety. That episode, like so many others, was later undercut by higher courts and outside scrutiny, but the damage was done. It confirmed for millions of citizens that Boasberg does not approach Trump cases with neutrality, he approaches them with hostility.

Some readers will worry that impeachment in this context risks turning judges into political footballs. Chief Justice John Roberts has publicly reminded the country that impeachment is not an appropriate tool for mere disagreement with the substance of judicial decisions. That is correct. It is also incomplete. The Constitution does not limit impeachment to criminal convictions. It speaks of “high crimes and misdemeanors,” a phrase the founding generation understood to encompass abuses of office, patterns of self dealing, and conduct that brings the judiciary into disrepute. Congress has impeached and removed judges for tax evasion and perjury, but also for chronic favoritism, ex parte dealings, and schemes that blur the line between courtroom and private interest.

In that light, the case for at least commencing impeachment proceedings against Judge Boasberg is straightforward. He had a nonfrivolous obligation to recuse from cases where his wife’s Medicaid funded abortion clinic and his daughter’s government subsidized anti deportation nonprofit stood to be materially affected, even if only indirectly. He repeatedly chose not to do so. As chief judge, he has continued to sit on and exercise outsized control over Trump related cases while his own household is financially and ideologically aligned with the President’s adversaries. He has, according to a leaked account, warned fellow judges in private that the Trump administration might simply ignore court orders, and then allowed that suspicion to shape his handling of contempt proceedings when the executive branch did precisely what he had feared. That leaked account came from the Judicial Conference itself, where Boasberg and several of his colleagues, under Chief Justice Roberts’s leadership, openly discussed their anti Trump biases and even gamed out scenarios for sanctioning the President for actions he had not taken. The impropriety is staggering. Judges are not supposed to gather behind closed doors to talk about a litigant before their courts, much less strategize punitive responses in advance. The irony is impossible to ignore. Boasberg and his colleagues speculated about Trump defying court orders while several of them, including Boasberg, have repeatedly ignored or sidestepped clear directives from the Supreme Court when those directives constrained their resistance to Trump’s agenda. Higher courts have already had to vacate some of his more aggressive moves. None of this involves a finding that he took a cash bribe. All of it involves a steady erosion of the line between impartial adjudication and partisan resistance.

The deeper danger is that Boasberg’s conduct does not harm only Boasberg. It bleeds outward to stain public confidence in every Democrat appointed judge. When ordinary Americans see an Obama judge whose family profits from Medicaid, foreign aid, and progressive criminal justice programs repeatedly thwarting a Republican president’s attempts to tighten those systems, they do not parse fine doctrinal distinctions. They conclude that Clinton, Obama, and Biden appointees are all part of the same network of partisan lawfare. They come to believe, with some justification, that Democrats have not only captured the universities and the media but also the federal judiciary, and that Republican victories at the ballot box can be nullified by a handful of life tenured activists in robes.

Impeachment is not a cure all for that mistrust. It is, however, the only constitutional tool the political branches have to re draw the line. A House impeachment of Judge Boasberg on conflict of interest grounds would not be a conviction in disguise. It would be an open, public trial of the facts, under oath, with discovery and cross examination. It would give Boasberg an opportunity to explain why he thought it appropriate to sit on Medicaid, immigration, and national security cases that intersect with his wife’s and daughter’s work. It would allow the Senate to hear expert testimony on judicial ethics, recusal standards, and the proper role of a chief judge in managing politically sensitive dockets.

If the evidence shows that the apparent conflicts are illusory, that the funding streams and organizational ties are too remote to matter, that case assignments were in fact random, and that his private comments have been misunderstood, then Senate Democrats will almost certainly vote to acquit. But that outcome would not spare Boasberg. An impeachment trial would drag him through months of disruption, legal expense, reputational damage, and the unprecedented scrutiny that comes with televised hearings. He would be forced to explain, under oath and in public, why he stayed on cases touching his family’s financial and ideological interests. That process alone would impose the accountability he has evaded for years.

If the record instead confirms what the public already suspects, the Senate will be confronted with a simple question: whether a federal judge may continue to preside over cases that overlap so directly with his household’s activism and income. Even if Senate Democrats refuse to convict, the evidence would already be aired, the conflicts laid bare, and the nation given a full accounting of conduct that has never been examined in any formal setting. The trial would serve as a deterrent to every other judge tempted to blur ethical lines, signaling that recusal rules are not optional and that partisan resistance from the bench carries real consequences.

In every scenario, impeachment forces the kind of sunlight this judiciary has carefully avoided, and it does so at a moment when Trump’s presidency has already endured an unprecedented judicial onslaught. Boasberg alone has issued six temporary restraining orders or injunctions against Trump’s policies, a remarkable figure when the historical average for an entire presidency since the 1960s is roughly seven. One judge, acting alone, has nearly matched the full total that past presidents faced from the entire federal judiciary.

Layer that onto the broader picture. Across Trump’s two terms, federal courts have issued 106 nationwide injunctions, roughly 19 times more than any modern president has confronted. About 90% of these injunctions came from Democrat appointed judges, and roughly 90% were overturned by the Supreme Court. The message is unmistakable: a faction of the judiciary has used emergency relief as a partisan weapon, confident that even if the Supreme Court later reverses them, the initial damage to a Republican administration will already be locked in.

Impeachment, even without a Senate conviction, interrupts that pattern. It forces transparency, exposes bias, reshapes judicial incentives, and reminds the bench that Congress retains the constitutional authority to discipline rogue judges. It signals that the era of cost free resistance from the district courts is over. That sunlight is not optional at this stage, it is essential to restoring even minimal public trust.

The alternative is to do nothing, to shrug at the sight of an Obama appointed Democrat with deep family ties to Soros style NGO networks and Democratic politics repeatedly placing himself at the choke points of a duly elected Republican president’s agenda. If Congress chooses that path, it should not be surprised when millions of Americans come to the conclusion that the courts are simply another Democratic super PAC in black robes. At that point, talk of “judicial independence” will ring hollow, because the independence in question will look less like independence from politics and more like independence from accountability.

Congress does not need to wait for some smoking gun email or a criminal indictment to act. The pattern is already in plain view: intertwined family interests, partisan donations, high stakes cases touching those interests, and a sustained refusal to recuse. That pattern is precisely what the impeachment power was designed to address. If House Republicans are serious about restoring public trust in the rule of law, they should open an impeachment inquiry into Judge Boasberg now and send a clear message that conflicts of interest on the federal bench will no longer be indulged.

