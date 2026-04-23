Paid Subscriber Update (Stripe Fixed)
Stripe Error Should be Fixed (Fingers crossed)
First, I wanted to thank all of my subscribers (paid, comp, and free) for your support. Second, as may of you know, my Stripe account was having some issues which made it impossible for new subscribers to pay and for existing subscribers to renew. Sorry about this. I think Stripe has fixed the issue.
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Subscribed! It works.
bsn