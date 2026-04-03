amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenny Hendley's avatar
Jenny Hendley
2d

Harmeet for the WINNING TEAM. I have followed her career, she is the best pick. Thanks for this writ, and enormous support for her position for TRUMP'S newest Cabinet member.

Reply
Share
RedStateNW's avatar
RedStateNW
2d

We were just talking about Harmeet as the best choice last night. She would do an amazing job! She's been consistent and strong and on the side of GOOD and TRUTH in every case she's prosecuted or defended for the past 20 years we've followed her career. LET'S GO!

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture