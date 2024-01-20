Patriot Front: White Supremacists, Feds, or Both?
Biden says White Supremacy is our Nation's Greatest Threat. According to the ADL Patriot Front is Responsible for 80% of White Supremacy Propaganda. [UPDATED]
In light of recent events and ongoing legal developments, it's pertinent to revisit my previous coverage of the Patriot Front, a group that has continued to make headlines in the realm of white supremacy activism.
Just today, members of the Patriot Front were seen marching in New York City, their faces masked, an action that echoes their previous activit…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.