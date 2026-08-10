The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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UptownGirl's avatar
UptownGirl
1hEdited

Gee. And the fake media wonders why everyone with half a brain cell functioning, hates them. It's intolerable, really.

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Glenn OBanion's avatar
Glenn OBanion
1h

Getting out-funded is a real problem. Your election team better start raising a helleva lot more funds, since the Cornyn seditious idiots are threatening not to vote. I guess destroying the Texas republic is worth their animus toward Paxton, rather than the welfare of Texas citizens. My animus will be for those who led this cowardly act of stupidity; I can save my revenge on democrats later, depending how much damage they can do. As of mid-July 2026, Talarico has raised a cumulative $72.0 million compared to Paxton's $16.8 million since the start of the cycle. In the second quarter alone (April–June), Talarico reported raising $30 million, while Paxton raised $9 million, leaving the Democrat with more than triple the cash on hand ($23.3 million vs. roughly $7.5 million).

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