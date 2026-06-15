The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
6h

I believe President Trump used the exact correct strategy - remove their ability to make war and to recover that ability, and then let the truth of their situation become apparent to them. All those who cried for a settlement are the same voices that allowed Iran to fund terrorism for 47 years.

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AMV's avatar
AMV
5h

Bravo, appreciate your views. I guess those deniers would rather have waited for Iran to start annihilating all its neighboring countries to prove Trump did what needed doing. A short time for gas price increases to bring more long standing peace to the region is a small price to pay here. I would prefer no wars, but this one proves us to be smart and powerful more than most ever knew. Running away from terrorists or trying to pay them off never worked prior. We tried that for decades……

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