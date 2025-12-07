@amuse

User's avatar
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
1h

Is there an index that measures the pressure building up in societies following the European model? A rambunctious press and free-wheeling social media are vital pressure-relief mechanisms, as is the ability to change direction through election. Europe is storing up trouble the Davos elites can't imagine. By shutting down debate and outlawing "unacceptable" political parties, they are ensuring that the inevitable explosion will be that much more violent.

