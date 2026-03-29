amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Suzie's avatar
Suzie
3h

Republicans are being exposed with each passing day as being either totally stupid or thoroughly corrupted.

Most likely, both.

And while I almost choke even having to say it, I will still vote red in November because Democrats are pure unadulterated evil and should never, ever be near the levers of power ever again.

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
4h

Portland used RCV for the first time in 2024. The results were predictably awful. Don't do it.

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