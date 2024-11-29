Reining in the Permanent Bureaucrats: Trump’s Fight Against the Weaponized Transition Process
The Presidential Transition Act (PTA) was conceived as a beacon of cooperation, a legislative lifeline cast by Congress to ensure the incoming administration would have the resources, intelligence, and institutional memory necessary to begin governance on Day One. It was a recognition that the peaceful transfer of power—the cornerstone of American democ…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.