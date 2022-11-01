REMINDER: After you sell your company to Elon Musk he owns those secret emails detailing your efforts to undermine democracy.
The billionaire reportedly fired Twitter's top executives with 'cause' possibly preventing them from walking away with $128M in golden parachutes.
Like most fans of Law & Order, Parag Agrawal and Vijaya Gadde know that the attorney-client relationship is THE strongest and most confidential professional affiliation. Throughout their efforts to force Elon Musk to buy Twitter, they relied on the ABSOLUTE secrecy of their communication with their lawyers. In fact, around 99.4% of employees were confid…
