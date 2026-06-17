The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2m

Race-based reparations do not heal a nation. They divide one. The left wants Americans sorted into ancestry groups, grievance classes, and treasury claims because division is the permanent political class’s operating system. But equal citizenship means the government sees individuals, not bloodlines. Help poor neighborhoods. Fix bad housing policy. Punish proven discrimination. Build opportunity. But do not write checks by skin color and call it constitutional virtue. Evanston’s program is the old poison in a new bottle: racial preference, public money, and moral blackmail. Dhillon is right. The way to stop race discrimination is to stop doing it.

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KurtOverley's avatar
KurtOverley
11m

Wake up and forget about freedom of association - the Civil Rights Act is our new Constitution.

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