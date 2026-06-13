The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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sandy picard's avatar
sandy picard
9h

I believe that repeal would be popular in the states. Now we only need to find a few Senators with the gumption to cut off their cash flow. Damn Citizens United!

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
10h

It never fails, you have the most interesting and provocative commentary!

I keep waiting for the shepard's crook to snag his ass.

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