Republicans Tuning into the Democrat’s Jan 6th Hearing Were Shocked to Learn They Were Being Tried in Absentia.
House Republicans stood down and are allowing the Democrats to run roughshod over congressional rules and norms.
This evening House Democrats aired the first installment of several prime time specials they have planned - ‘The January 6th Committee: Insurrection at the Capitol’. Throughout the 233-year history of the United States Congress, members from both parties have held hearings on every imaginable topic. This will be the first time when only one party will b…
