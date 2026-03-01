amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

John Wygertz
4h

Thank you for your service. I fired one of my brothers from the family business and told him that he needed to learn how to follow orders. He joined the Marines and learned. Thanks, Marine Corps. Semper Fi.

The overarching lesson from the past 30 years is that tribal cultures are not compatible with Western Civilization. We can't force or entice them out of the tribal mindset, if they want to keep their culture, let them. But we shouldn't let them into our countries if they don't want to assimilate.

It's a tough lesson to learn, that not everyone wants to be like us. But it's crucial for the survival of OUR civilization that we take the lesson to heart, and act on it. And it's crucial that we maintain the military power to remind tribal cultures that we will defend our civilization.

Suzie
4h

We just ended a 46 year old hot/cold war with a tyrannical Islamist regime whose diabolical machinations and terrorist atrocities and networks have colored and influenced every event in the Middle East and many parts of the world throughout that entire time period.

That has to be a good thing.

But whether it’s the Trump administration or whoever comes after, we have to face the elephant in the room and that is the mass infiltration of Islamic sympathizers in our country. They are the ticking time bomb that needs to be called out and dealt with head on before they dig their trenches any deeper into the fabric of this country.

Europe, Canada and the UK closed their eyes to the threat and now they are held captive by it, and, perhaps sooner than anyone would like to admit, to be completely taken over by it. Does it need mentioning that France and the UK are nuclear powered nations?

Iran won’t have a nuclear weapon. But maybe someone else will.

I can’t say I know how to go about ridding ourselves of the threat Islam poses, but I believe we are on borrowed time. We’d better figure it out fast.

