The Senate’s blue slip began as a courtesy, not as a rule, and surely not as a constitutional command. In 1917, the Judiciary Committee started sending literal blue slips of paper to home state senators to solicit their views on nominees who would serve in their states. The animating thought was simple. A senator might know local conditions better, so the committee should listen. Listening is not vetoing. For the first decades, that difference mattered. Negative or unreturned slips were weighed, then the committee often proceeded so the full Senate could decide. That was advice and consent in substance, consultation married to accountability.

The practice changed. In the 1950s, Chairman James Eastland converted a consultative custom into a one senator veto. No hearing without two positive slips. The motive was not noble. The effect in the South was to keep integrationist judges off the bench. The result was not just delay, it was drift. A practice intended to gather facts became a mechanism to block. Later chairs reversed course. Ted Kennedy, then Strom Thurmond, then Joe Biden, then Orrin Hatch, allowed hearings despite missing slips when the White House had consulted in good faith. Patrick Leahy reverted to strict enforcement in 2001, and blue slips once again operated as pocket vetoes. The history is not a straight line, it is a pendulum. That alone should caution us against treating a committee habit as if it were part of the constitutional architecture.

The Constitution’s architecture is clear. The President nominates, the Senate gives advice and consent by majority vote. There is no role for a single senator silently blocking a hearing. There is no role for a secret hold that never has to be defended in public. The blue slip is an accretion, a barnacle on the hull of appointments. Barnacles can be harmless, or they can slow the ship. Today, they slow the ship. In an era of polarized politics, a device that allows a senator to halt consideration for any reason, or for no reason, undermines electoral accountability. Voters can judge a president’s choices, and senators’ votes, when nominations receive hearings and floor action. They cannot judge hidden refusals to return a slip of paper.

The distortion is most severe for US Attorneys and district judges. These are local posts, to be sure, and consultation with home state senators remains valuable. The problem is the leap from consultation to veto. When consultation becomes a veto, the President’s ability to field his team collapses into stalemate. That is not advice and consent. It is co governance by courtesy, and it has no principled stopping point. At times both parties have admitted as much. During the Obama years, Republicans relied on strict blue slip enforcement to halt a number of district and circuit nominees. During the Trump years, Chairman Chuck Grassley adjusted course for appellate nominees, treating the slip as input, not a veto, and moved several circuit nominations over home state objections. For district judges and US Attorneys, however, he continued to honor a blockade rule. The result was a two track system that proved the deeper point. The blue slip is whatever the chair says it is. A norm that can be tightened, loosened, or ignored at will is not a principle, it is a tactic.

Consider the practical consequences for prosecutors. At the start of President Trump’s prior term, the Justice Department sought to install leaders across 93 districts. In many states, cooperation produced consensus nominees who were confirmed quickly. In other states, a single withheld slip ended the conversation. The Clayton episode in New York made the point vivid. The White House proposed a nominee, the home state senators refused to return slips, and the nomination died without a hearing. The public never heard a cross examination of the nominee. The Senate never recorded a vote. The President never had his choice tested in daylight. The office was led by caretakers. That outcome has repeated itself too often, and not only in New York.

Skeptical readers may ask why this matters now. It matters because personnel is policy, and policy requires a team on the field. Prosecutors decide priorities, from fentanyl trafficking to public corruption to cartel finance. District judges manage dockets that affect commerce and public safety. When these posts remain vacant, or are filled by acting officials indefinitely, the executive branch cannot deliver on the agenda that voters ratified. The blue slip is a hidden veto over that agenda. In a football game we would not allow the opposing coach to bar the quarterback from taking the field by failing to sign a form. Yet that is close to what the Senate permits when it allows one or two senators to stop consideration of a President’s nominees by pocketing a blue slip.

Supporters of the blue slip reply that the custom forces consultation and thus promotes moderation. Consultation is good. Moderation can be good. But the form of consultation matters. A requirement to meet, to exchange names, to consider local qualifications, is entirely compatible with timely hearings and votes. A secret, open ended veto is not consultation, it is domination by delay. Some supporters also claim that withholding a slip is a useful signal that a nominee lacks support to pass the committee or the floor. If that is true, then a hearing should expose the weakness and the nominee will fail in the open. If it is false, then the slip was a bluff that should not have succeeded. In either case, the public interest is served by open process, not by silent obstruction.

A different supporting claim is that district judges and US Attorneys are local, so home state senators deserve special deference. History shows why special deference can be dangerous. Eastland’s regime was born in the mid century South, and it kept judges friendly to civil rights off the bench. The same structure today can be, and has been, used to stall conservative and highly qualified nominees. A device with that record should not be preserved out of sentiment. If local knowledge is the point, then require local testimony at a hearing. If community buy in is the point, then weigh letters from law enforcement and bar associations. None of that requires a silent veto.

It is important to be clear about the target. The argument is not to end consultation, but to end the veto. One can preserve the spirit of senatorial courtesy without retaining the tool that makes that courtesy anti democratic in practice. The Senate can adopt a transparent, time limited consultation period. At the end of that period, the chair schedules a hearing regardless of whether slips are returned. Home state senators can testify, raise objections on the merits, and ask hard questions. The committee votes. The full Senate votes. Accountability is restored.

The analogy to the filibuster is not accidental. The filibuster began as a rule to promote extended debate. It evolved into a de facto supermajority requirement. Over time, both parties used it to block ordinary governance. The Senate narrowed it to allow presidents of both parties to staff administrations and courts. The blue slip in its current form is the same kind of tool. It began as a courtesy to gather information. It became a minority veto that operates in the shadows. Like the filibuster for nominations, it should be ended for nominations or cut back so that it cannot function as a veto. The minimal reform is a strict clock and a requirement of public reasons for any objection. The principled reform is to eliminate slip based blocks entirely while retaining consultation.

Return to the present dispute. President Trump has made clear that he expects his nominees for US Attorney and district judge to receive hearings and votes. He is right. He won the election, he bears responsibility for outcomes, and he should be judged on the performance of his team. When voters send a president to Washington with a mandate to restore public safety, enforce immigration laws, and revive the rule of law, they are not voting for vacancies. They are voting for officers who will execute. If a senator believes a nominee is unfit, the proper course is to say why on the record and to vote no. The improper course is to bottle up the process so that the public never learns whether the objections would withstand scrutiny.

Some will ask about named individuals. Take Alina Habba, whom President Trump designated as Acting US Attorney for the District of New Jersey while nominating her for the permanent post. Her nomination has stalled because Democratic Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez have refused to return blue slips, invoking the tradition to halt her confirmation before it ever reaches a hearing. The Judiciary Committee under Chairman Grassley has honored their blockade, meaning Habba continues serving in an acting capacity without Senate scrutiny. This stalemate has left one of the nation’s most important federal districts without a confirmed prosecutor even as cases involving organized crime, immigration fraud, and public corruption mount. It is an outcome that serves no one. Justice is delayed, accountability is blurred, and democracy is diminished when two senators can keep the President’s nominee from even being questioned in public. The proper remedy is transparency and a vote. If Habba is unfit, the Senate can reject her. If she is qualified, it should confirm her. What the public should not accept is justice paused by stationery.

What about reciprocity, the argument that Republicans benefit from blue slips during Democratic administrations. That is true as a tactical description. It is not a principled defense. If a device is anti democratic in structure, both sides will be tempted to use it when out of power. That does not make the device constitutional or wise. Defending the blue slip because it sometimes helps your side is like defending gerrymandering on the ground that your party can learn to draw lines too. Conservative constitutionalism is, or should be, about returning to the text and its structure. The structure says nomination by the President, consent by the Senate, majority rule unless the Constitution says otherwise. The structure does not say consent by two senators through a private form. We should govern by rules that can be applied the same way regardless of which party controls the White House.

Nor should we ignore the cost to the executive’s core functions. The Justice Department needs permanent leadership in every district. Acting officials can keep the lights on, they cannot set long term priorities and expect buy in from career staff or local partners. Vacancies also invite forum shopping and inconsistent enforcement. Already, high profile defendants, James Comey, Letitia James, and John Bolton among them, have asked judges to dismiss or delay their federal cases on the grounds that Trump’s acting US Attorneys lack Senate confirmation and therefore full authority to prosecute. These motions, though unlikely to succeed, expose the constitutional vulnerability created by the blue slip blockade. Consider rising cartel violence that bleeds into US cities, or public corruption cases that span state and federal jurisdictions, or corporate fraud that demands coordination with Washington. Without confirmed leaders, initiatives sputter, cases languish, and defense lawyers exploit the void. The public feels drift, then distrust. A president elected to restore order cannot do so if his prosecutors are temporary fixtures and his judges are delayed indefinitely.

The blue slip also corrodes the Senate’s deliberative character. A great legislature argues in public. It tests ideas and nominees in the bright light of hearings and debates. The blue slip rewards private pressure and press releases. It allows senators to please interest groups by quietly blocking nominees without ever stating reasons that can be assessed. If a senator thinks a nominee would under enforce the law, say so, and offer evidence. If a senator thinks a nominee would be biased, say so, and offer evidence. If a senator thinks a nominee is a partisan loyalist without proper experience, say so, and offer evidence. The point is not to protect nominees, it is to protect the public’s right to evaluate claims.

Finally, there is a path forward that respects both institutional pride and democratic legitimacy. Keep real consultation. End the veto. Adopt clear timelines. Require written objections on the record within a fixed period. Hold hearings even if slips are not returned. Let the committee vote. Let the full Senate vote. If a chair insists on retaining some residual role for slips, confine it to a presumption at the hearing stage that can be overcome by a majority of the committee. The presumption would encourage consultation, the majority vote would prevent an individual veto. This is a modest reform, not a revolution. It would align practice with the Constitution and with the Senate’s own recent treatment of the filibuster for nominations.

Trump deserves to have his team on the field. The voters deserve a government that can execute. The Senate deserves to debate in public. The blue slip in its current form stands in the way of all three. When a tradition built for comity becomes a lever for silent obstruction, prudence counsels retirement. End the silent veto. Preserve consultation. Restore accountability. Let the President nominate. Let the Senate advise and consent. Let the public see who stands where, and why.

