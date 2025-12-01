@amuse

John Wygertz
1h

This is a warning. It will happen again if Dems get the Presidency. Three more years of Trump won't be long enough to undo the damage that Biden did, it'll take at least ten years at the current pace.

Susan Daniels
43m

What happened to the promise of a mass deportation of illegal immigrants?

