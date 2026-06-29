The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Greg's avatar
Greg
1h

No two ways about it: this was a fun and illuminating essay.

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Free Will's avatar
Free Will
36mEdited

The counterfactual/premise assumption is 100% subjective. This is why economics, like psychology, is considered a "soft science."

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