The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
2h

You described exactly what the Democrats have been doing at great expense for the last 15 years minimum. They decry ‘democracy’ when in fact they yearn for mob rule. We are a Constitutional Republic the Democrat party is trying to destroy. Lawfare, protests, and violence are their means.

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
1h

The Republic had a heart attack when Rush passed. We believed the republicans would take up the mantle of protection but we were sorely wrong. I miss Rush every day and hate Thune more every day.

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