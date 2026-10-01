The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
4h

I've lived in South America for 20 years but my last US residence was NYC so I vote in the NY 9th district.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

A sanctuary politician can obstruct immigration enforcement and still benefit when illegal aliens increase his state’s share of Congress. What a racket. Trump deserves credit for challenging an arrangement that turns a border failure into political leverage. Citizens elsewhere have every reason to demand an accounting: congressional seats are finite, and another state’s gain can become their loss. Alexander Muse understands that winning requires confronting the Constitution’s actual words. If an amendment is necessary, pursue it. I want this correction to last. Americans shouldn’t spend decades paying for failed immigration policies while the politicians defending those failures collect more power in Washington.

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