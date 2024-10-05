Satoshi Nakamoto: The Hidden Identity That the US Government Knew in 2013—And What HBO Might Reveal
Back in 2017, I published a story on Medium that I thought might help blow the lid off one of the most compelling mysteries of the internet age: the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin. A friend working for the Department of Homeland Security had shared with me a scoop that the U.S. intelligence community had figured out wh…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.