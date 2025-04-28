amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Dr. K
Apr 28, 2025

Excellent points. What do you suggest we do about it? We elected the right guy. Does anything we do actually ever make any difference?

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