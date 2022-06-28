SHOCK: The Unintended Consequence of Dobbs will be an Increase in America's Abortion Rate
While Dobbs v. Jackson is a huge victory for constitutional scholars, the rule of law, and democracy it might end up being a huge win for abortion advocates as well.
The lasting impact of Dobbs v. Jackson will likely be an increased awareness of the efficacy, safety, and availability of the abortion pill - awareness that will undoubtedly increase the nation’s abortion rate. Prior to Dobbs, America’s abortion rate was 14.3 per 1000 for women aged 15 to 44 experts are privately predicting it will climb to 20 per 1000 …
