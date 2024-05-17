Sick Democrats are Defending Biden's Sexual Abuse of Ashley by Asking 'What About Trump & Ivanka'
Snopes was forced to change its fact-check regarding the authenticity of Ashley Biden's diary, which includes passages discussing how her father, Joe Biden, sexually abused her, from "UNPROVEN" to "TRUE." While the mainstream media responded with utter silence, this explosive revelation has been widely discussed on social media, especially here on X. In…
