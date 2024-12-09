Silenced for Saving Children: The Whistleblower Exposing Dangerous Gender Transitions
When it comes to American democracy, the First Amendment stands out as its most vibrant thread, securing our right to criticize authority without fear of reprisal. As James Madison argued, "A popular government without popular information, or the means of acquiring it, is but a prologue to a farce or a tragedy." From the Alien and Sedition Acts to moder…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.