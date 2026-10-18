The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
4h

"Before Ilhan Omar changed her name on her fraudulent immigration papers, it was Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, daughter of Nur Said Elmi Mohamed and sister of Ahmed Nur Said Elmi , the brother she married to bring him into this country illegally." There marriage in 2009 is registered in the Hennepin County, MN, marriage licenses.

https://susandaniels.substack.com/p/ilhan-omar-married-her-brother-and

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Chris's avatar
Chris
2h

I find it so interesting that in the early years of the formation of this country Somali pirates were enslaving men on trading ships on the open sea. The United States Marine Corps was formed to fight these pirates. Marines to this day are called Leather Necks because of a thick leather neck collar worn in hand to hand combat using swords. Kept from getting their heads cut off.

And look at this BS we are still, 250 or more years later fighting Somali pirates. Right here in the US of A. WTF. Do we ever learn??? What does it take.

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