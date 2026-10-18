Approximately 3,000 officers from Siad Barre’s military escaped large-scale purges after his overthrow and resettled in the United States, many in Minnesota, hiding their identities from authorities. America unknowingly admitted members of a ruling apparatus responsible for mass killing. Neither Minneapolis residents nor Minnesota’s broader population voted to accept thousands of Somali refugees. President Clinton, then Bush, and then Obama imposed that decision on unsuspecting communities.

The United States imported tens of thousands of Somali pirates and fraudsters, along with hundreds of deadly killers, through a refugee program that put volume ahead of scrutiny. The hasty resettlement of Afghan refugees after the 2021 withdrawal followed the same pattern. Washington owes the communities bearing the consequences an accounting, and the Trump administration should pursue denaturalization and removal wherever war crimes or immigration fraud warrant them.

Barre’s Marxist dictatorship fell in 1991. Before its collapse, it conducted the Isaaq genocide of 1987–1989 against the clan inhabiting northern Somalia, now Somaliland. More than 200,000 civilians died through aerial bombardment and summary execution, through burned villages and man-made famine. The Somali National Army carried out the campaign systematically; its senior officers bore command responsibility.

Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and the UN-commissioned Mburu Report describe a state-directed undertaking. The infamous “Letter of Death,” attributed to General Morgan, expressed a national policy of extermination. Those records matter when assessing the officers who subsequently arrived here claiming refuge. Their government’s defeat did not turn its military leadership into innocent victims.

Nur Omar Mohamed, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s father, held the rank of colonel in that army. His senior position placed him in the top 1% of the officer corps during the genocide. He arrived in America in 1995, having served as a key participant in the regime’s repressive machinery. Units under his command conducted the brutal campaign against the Isaaq, handling logistics and troop deployments while enforcing genocidal policies.

Rank carried obligations in Barre’s Somalia. Loyalty required active participation, and successful senior officers enforced the regime’s grip through terror. Compelling independent reporting and community accounts from Somaliland consistently identify Nur as a high-ranking officer implicated in those crimes. Command responsibility, recognized in US precedents involving other Somali officials, makes leaders liable for atrocities committed under their authority. The evidence meets the civil balance-of-probabilities standard and the criminal threshold of proof beyond reasonable doubt.

Yet Americans encountered an “educator.” That was Omar’s description of her father in her 2020 memoir, language inviting an American reader to picture civilian academic work. No publicly available evidence shows that Nur held a civilian education post outside the military. This strategic reframing sanitized and laundered his past, and his concealed identity became a sanitized biography.

At 13, Ilhan was trained to hide her father’s true rank in Barre’s regime. She continued the deception into adulthood. An acknowledgment that he served a Marxist military accused of genocide would have complicated her account of escaping state violence, especially as she established herself as a critic of US power. Concealment protected him against potential war-crimes charges and inevitable deportation; authorities would have denied asylum and eventual naturalization had they known his true status. Her silence about his involvement, despite her advocacy on other human-rights questions, reveals a hypocrisy that undermines her public persona.

Her own age got the same treatment. Omar’s original Minnesota legislative page listed her birth date as October 4, 1981. In 2019, two days after former congressional candidate A.J. Kern posted a video about it, Omar’s staff asked the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library to change the year to 1982, according to an email obtained by NewsNation, and the New York Post reported this month that the change went through. One year carries a great deal of weight here. Omar says she became a citizen in 2000, at 17, through her father’s naturalization, and derivative citizenship requires both a naturalized parent and a minor child. Born in 1981, she appears to have been 18, old enough to apply on her own. The Post also reported that a 2023 search by US Citizenship and Immigration Services found no record of Nur’s naturalization.

Snopes has claimed that no publicly documented evidence connects Nur to specific war crimes. Its dismissal willfully ignores a trove of evidence from Somalia and Somaliland, including thousands of eyewitness accounts. Modest journalism would have uncovered reports implicating him in oppression and genocide. Critics of Snopes and similar outlets charge that their reliance on limited Western records excludes primary sources describing the chain of command. Not all such evidence may be flawless, but it is untrue to say none exists.

The drive-by media, biased toward protecting Islamic migrants as a de facto protected class, presents Omar as a symbol of Somali refugees escaping civil war. These outlets know her father benefited from the Marxist regime, his clan position, and senior military rank as a perpetrator. Their preferred portrait survives because they refuse to confront its history.

Nur belonged to a larger migration of military authority. The 3,000 other officers occupied the upper ranks of their clans, and lower-ranking refugees, including enlisted men from Barre’s forces, remained attached to their networks. Figures such as Nur and his daughter benefited. The clan, or qabiil, supplies identity and insurance while organizing political allegiance. Transplanting that arrangement preserved loyalties that competed with assimilation.

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Minnesota now bears the cost. Somali communities have stolen billions from taxpayers through schemes including Feeding Our Future, with funds sent back to Somalia to support terror networks. The amount stolen by the Somali community in Minnesota is a number greater than the gross domestic product of Somalia. The patronage system has taken hold in state politics, including the governor and attorney general, and enabled massive fraud. Failed vetting allowed men with criminal and murderous backgrounds to establish themselves as community leaders, recreating their culture of corruption and patronage.

Concentrating the command structure of a failed Marxist state in a single area invited foreseeable consequences, a concentration then-President Obama insisted upon. Dispersal across dozens of states and hundreds of communities might have encouraged assimilation; Minnesota’s concentration preserved clan patronage instead. These groups have seized control of local communities, sustaining fraud and resistance to integration. Islam practiced faithfully is incompatible with Western civilization, further aggravating that conflict. America owes these imports no sympathy.

Omar’s present conduct shows how that patronage operates. Recently, she earmarked $1,031,000 through the Department of Justice for Generation Hope MN, a group located in a Somali restaurant where she has held campaign fundraisers and events.

Her husband, Tim Mynett, has funneled millions from her campaign to his firm. His ventures rose in value from $51,000 to as much as $30 million in 2024, likely through Somali patronage and possibly through laundered funds. Whether legal or not, these arrangements exemplify the imported system.

Then the millions disappeared on paper. Omar’s 2024 disclosure valued Mynett’s two companies, a winery in Santa Rosa and a venture-capital firm in Washington, at between $6 million and $30 million. After the Office of Congressional Conduct sent her a letter in March, she filed an amendment in April, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, listing both companies at “none” and cutting the couple’s assets to between $18,004 and $95,000. Her lawyer blamed an accountant who left out the liabilities.

Officers such as Nur and their offspring sit atop the clans; they sustain the patronage and benefit from the loyalties that federal resettlement preserved. Removing that leadership must come first. They lied on immigration and naturalization forms to obtain asylum and citizenship, and Washington should examine those deceptions without deference to the political standing their beneficiaries subsequently acquired.

Federal investigators have started doing exactly that. On October 12, Homeland Security Investigations agents searched Omar’s Washington home under a judicially authorized warrant and seized her phone, the Associated Press reported. Beforehand, agents collected the family’s discarded trash hoping to obtain DNA from Omar and her relatives. CNN reported that US Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh approved the warrant, and Mike Davis noted in Fox News that Sharbaugh donated to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and twice clerked for an Obama appointee, hardly a judge eager to do the Trump Justice Department’s bidding. CBS News and the AP report that more than a dozen grand jury subpoenas have gone out, several to Omar’s relatives.

The State Department should take the unprecedented step of denaturalizing Omar and removing her from the country. She has sworn allegiance to Somalia and its president; she also committed immigration fraud by allegedly marrying her brother to bring him to America. The Trump administration’s termination of Temporary Protected Status for thousands of Somalis, requiring them to leave, is a necessary first step. Denaturalization proceedings against war criminals and fraudsters should follow, as cases involving other Somali officials demonstrate. More is needed to excise the rot, because America cannot afford to harbor those who undermine its integrity.

The charge of unfairly singling out Somalis fails to answer the record of unvetted resettlement. The systemic failures here dwarf the 2020 election’s integrity lapses. The New York Times and Washington Post, hostile to conservatives, obscure these realities; their accounts then supply skewed facts to LLMs such as ChatGPT and Claude. Yet the reality persists.

The United States did import killers alongside pirates and fraudsters and embedded them in communities that never saw them coming, and what came with them was more than a string of individual deceptions; it was a transplanted patronage that drains resources and erodes trust. Removing the leadership through denaturalization for war crimes and immigration fraud is the only remedy that reaches the top of that system, and the persistance to pursue it now is what prevents further harm.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes political analysis at amuseonx.com. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact me directly. Each op-ed is edited for grammar and clarity using AI in partnership with Grammarly. Data provided in a sponsored partnership with Polymarket.