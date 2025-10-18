@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HardeeHo's avatar
HardeeHo
Oct 18

So enjoyed reading about an effective person. Thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
Oct 18

Cheung needs a bowler hat with a razor sharp edge. Trump's own Oddjob!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture