The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
11h

"Thomas Sowell described the mechanism better than I can, observing that it is hard to imagine a more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting them in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong." Nothing like common sense thinking.

Did the bullet-train designers have anything to do with the Obama monstrosity that went from $350 million to $850 million? They do share the same politics.

Musk is a genius who has done more for the world than any other person.

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
11h

Government can only spend. Government never produces. Government has wasted our nation into an unnecessary deficit. Government deserves less funds; never give politicians more funds to hand out with no accountability or consequences. Government needs to be cut from so many levels and manage only our defense and security.

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