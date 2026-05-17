amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Brian Camenker's avatar
Brian Camenker
5h

I think you’re leaving out something important. Why is it that when Nancy Pelosi had a similar slim majority she could get exactly what the Democrats wanted without mushy compromises? Could it be that Speaker Johnson is (1) incompetent and (2) not particularly principled? It’s worth exploring.

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hanamlchl
5hEdited

If Republicans are not going to pass fiscal reform then they can go beg Democrats for more "status quo" overspending and own their failures without* Massie's vote.

AIPAC et al are blowing $20M primarying Massie. If only they fought that hard against Democrats...

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