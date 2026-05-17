There is a familiar story conservatives tell ourselves about the holdout. He is the lonely sentinel, the last man at the gate, the one Republican who will not be moved. He votes no, the bad bill fails, and the next bill is better. The story is satisfying. It flatters the holdout, it flatters the voter who admires him, and it flatters the idea that purity always pays. The trouble is that this story is, in case after case, the opposite of what actually happens on the floor of the House of Representatives.

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Consider the way the legislative machinery actually works. The Speaker has a narrow majority. He needs a rule from the Rules Committee to bring a bill to the floor under structured terms. If the right flank denies him that rule, he has two remaining options. He can pull the bill, which is failure, or he can go to the minority party for the votes he lacks, which is concession. There is no third door labeled “purer Republican bill.” That door does not exist. It has never existed. The math of a four-seat majority does not produce it, and no amount of principled posturing on cable television conjures it into being. Once the rule fails on a party-line basis, the negotiation is no longer between conservative Republicans and moderate Republicans. It is between the Speaker and Hakeem Jeffries. And Jeffries, being a competent minority leader, charges a price.

This is the Massie Doctrine in practice, and it is worth walking through the receipts.

Begin with the foreign aid package of April 2024. Speaker Mike Johnson brought forward a $95 billion bill containing aid for Ukraine, Israel, and the Indo-Pacific. The Rules Committee at the time had a nine-member Republican majority. Three of those Republicans, Thomas Massie, Chip Roy, and Ralph Norman, voted no on the rule. With only six Republican yes votes on Rules, the rule could not pass on a Republican basis. The four Democrats on the committee then crossed over and supplied the votes to advance it, 9 to 3. On the floor itself, the rule passed 316 to 94, with 165 Democrats voting yes and only 151 Republicans. That is not a Republican rule. That is a Democratic rule passed under a Republican Speaker, and it set a modern precedent for majority dysfunction.

Now ask the question a Massie or Roy defender must answer. What did Democrats charge for that rescue? They charged $9.1 billion in Palestinian humanitarian aid attached to the Israel bill, a provision many House conservatives found indefensible. They charged the elimination of any border security pairing, which Johnson had previously promised the Freedom Caucus would be attached to Ukraine funding. They defeated Massie’s own amendment to bar Ukraine funds from buying cluster munitions on a 10 to 2 vote in Rules. Rep. Grace Meng said the quiet part out loud, observing that Hakeem Jeffries was, in effect, functioning as the real Speaker because Republicans could not get their own bills out of a committee they nominally controlled. That admission did not come from a Heritage Foundation memo. It came from a sitting Democratic congresswoman taking a victory lap, and she was not wrong about who was driving.

Massie did not get a more conservative foreign aid bill. He got a less conservative one, with Palestinian aid added, with border security stripped out, and with his own restrictions rejected. The bill he opposed passed anyway, with concessions extracted by the very party he wished to defeat.

Consider the government shutdown of November 2025, which ran 43 days and became the longest in American history. The Senate sent over a funding measure to end it. Massie and Rep. Greg Steube voted no. Their no votes did not produce a more conservative bill. They produced exactly the same bill, passed with the help of six House Democrats: Jared Golden, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Adam Gray, Don Davis, Henry Cuellar, and Tom Suozzi. Final tally, 222 to 209. What did those six Democrats charge? A side commitment from Senate Majority Leader Thune to hold a December vote on extending Obamacare premium tax credits, which was the exact Democratic demand that had triggered the shutdown in the first place. Also folded in was a provision allowing senators to recover litigation costs from the Jack Smith phone records seizures, which Steube himself called garbage the House should not have had to swallow.

Read that sequence carefully. Massie voted no to register opposition to a bill he found insufficiently conservative. The bill passed anyway. To get it passed, leadership accepted a Democratic concession on the very policy, ACA subsidies, that Republicans had spent 43 days resisting. Massie’s no vote did not strengthen the Republican negotiating position. It collapsed it. When the right flank announces it will not vote yes under any circumstance, the Speaker no longer has the option of using right-flank votes as leverage against Democrats. He has only the option of trading concessions to Democrats for the votes that Massie has preemptively withheld.

Or consider the One Big Beautiful Bill, the signature legislative achievement of President Trump’s second term. The House version contained a ban on Medicaid funding for transgender procedures for minors. It contained tighter Medicaid provisions, with a deficit projection of $2.4 trillion. It carried a $4 trillion debt limit increase. Massie voted no on the procedural rule on June 10, 2025, and again on final passage on July 3 alongside Brian Fitzpatrick. The bill went to the Senate, where Republicans, working with the constraints of their own narrow majority, rewrote the bill substantially. They stripped out the ban on transgender procedures for minors. They added deeper Medicaid cuts that raised the CBO deficit projection to $3.3 trillion. They lifted the debt limit increase to $5 trillion.

Even Massie himself, in a moment of clarity on June 30, 2025, recognized the absurdity. He posted on 𝕏 that an ad criticizing him for voting against the OBBB was unfair because the Senate had stripped the ban on sex changes for minors. By his own logic, anyone who supported the Senate’s edits supported the worse outcome. What he failed to acknowledge is that his procedural opposition contributed to the dynamic that forced the Senate rewrite. When a Speaker cannot deliver a clean House product, the Senate is empowered to renegotiate from a position of strength, and Senate RINOs like John Cornyn and John Thune are the ones who set the price.

A puzzled reader might ask, at this point, whether this is really fair to Massie. Perhaps the bills were always going to be bad. Perhaps Johnson was always going to capitulate. Perhaps Democrats were always going to extract concessions. The honest answer is that we cannot run history twice. But we can examine the pattern. The Government Affairs Institute observed that under Johnson’s speakership, Republicans set the modern record for failed special rules, set the modern record for successful discharge petitions bringing bills to the floor over Johnson’s objections, and repeatedly forced him to pull legislation. A significant portion of that dysfunction traces back to the Thomas Massie, Chip Roy, and Ralph Norman bloc on Rules from 2023 through early 2025. The pattern is too consistent to dismiss. When the right flank denies leadership a rule, leadership goes to Democrats. When leadership goes to Democrats, Democrats charge a price. The price is paid in policy concessions that move the final bill leftward, not rightward.

The defender of maximalist resistance is left with one final argument, which is that voting no preserves a member’s conscience even if it cannot change the outcome. There is a respectable version of this argument, rooted in old conservative ideas about prudence and witness. But there is also a less respectable version, which is that a no vote is a free media commodity. It generates clips. It generates fundraising appeals. It generates the perpetual brand of the Lonely Patriot. The brand is valuable precisely because it does not require winning. It only requires losing in the right way.

Which brings us, briefly, to the curious matter of the Epstein push. Rep. Massie spent much of 2025 and 2026 positioning himself as the foremost congressional crusader for Epstein file transparency. The cause is, on its merits, defensible. The timing is more interesting. Massie buried his wife Rhonda on June 27, 2024. By August he had begun a relationship with Cynthia West, a Congressional staffer, and arranged for her to work in Rep. Victoria Spartz’s office so the two could be in Washington together. West has alleged that Massie became emotionally abusive after she refused to engage in conduct she found uncomfortable. After she ended the relationship in January 2025, Spartz fired her. Massie subsequently offered West $5,000 in cash at a Cracker Barrel meeting to drop a wrongful termination complaint. The House Employment Counsel later offered West a $60,000 settlement conditional on signing a non-disclosure agreement, which Axios reports it has reviewed and which West has refused to sign.

The Epstein discharge petition push began in earnest precisely as West initiated her workplace complaint process. West told Liberty Sentinel that she watched Massie’s transparency advocacy and found it impossible to reconcile with her own experience of him. A few months after these events, Massie married Carolyn Grace Moffa, a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul who is 18 years his junior. None of this proves a causal motive. It does, however, suggest that the man positioning himself as the moral conscience of the House on a question of victim transparency has a complicated relationship with transparency in his own affairs, and conservatives are entitled to notice the asymmetry.

The deeper point remains the legislative one. Maximalist procedural resistance, dressed up as principle, has repeatedly produced legislation that is worse for conservatives than the bills it was meant to stop. The pattern is not accidental. It is structural, baked into the arithmetic of a narrow majority and a Speaker who must somewhere find 218 votes. When the right flank refuses to supply those votes, Democrats supply them, and they do not supply them for free.

The lonely sentinel may feel pure as the gate closes behind him. But the gate is closing on a bill that Schumer helped draft.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes daily political analysis at amuseonx.com. Primary sources cited in this piece are linked inline; campaign finance figures are drawn from FEC filings, polling data from publicly released crosstabs, and legal claims from filed pleadings. Corrections are posted to the original URL with a dated changelog. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact the author directly.