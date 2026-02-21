On April 1, the Supreme Court will take up birthright citizenship, a question so foundational that it forces the country to say what it means to be an American in the first place. The stakes are not bureaucratic. Citizenship is the legal name for a moral and political relationship, the bond that makes self-government possible. That is why this moment is timely, the Court is being asked to interpret the 14th Amendment’s promise and its limit, “born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof,” rather than the slogan version Americans have been taught to recite. And it is why Eileen Gu matters here as more than a celebrity anecdote: born in San Francisco, formed by elite American institutions, and yet choosing to compete for China, she exposes a modern illusion that opportunity automatically produces allegiance. The legal dispute and the cultural dispute converge on the same point, if America is treated as an opportunity platform, then citizenship itself starts to look like a consumer good, and a nation cannot survive for long on that understanding.

That mismatch is not just a sports story. It is a symptom of a broader ideological drift. Post-John F. Kennedy elites increasingly describe the American dream as private enrichment, a better job, a higher status, a bigger platform. In that framework, America is an opportunity zone, not a nation. And if America is mainly a zone, then affiliation becomes a strategy. A person can rationally treat identity as flexible, because the culture taught him that belonging is an economic byproduct. But allegiance is not a byproduct. It is a commitment.

The same confusion haunts our birthright citizenship debates. We keep reciting a slogan, automatic citizenship for anyone born on US soil. But the Constitution does not say that. The 14th Amendment says, “born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” The clause is two-part. The second phrase is not surplusage. In law, limiting language is presumed to limit. So the question presses. What does “subject to the jurisdiction” mean?

Many readers quietly substitute a thin meaning, if you are here, you are under the law. That cannot be the whole story. Nearly every visitor is under many laws, and the Citizenship Clause is not a treatise on policing. It is a definition of membership. Membership, unlike mere presence, is a political relation. It involves reciprocal obligation, the citizen owes allegiance and the state owes protection. That is why Elk v. Wilkins framed the clause in terms of complete political jurisdiction and “direct and immediate allegiance.” The point is not that unlawful entrants are “lawless.” The point is that physical subjection and political membership are different kinds of relation.

To see the distinction, imagine 2 noncitizens in the same city on the same day. One is a tourist, here for a week, planning to leave, owing no enduring obligations beyond ordinary law. The other is a lawful permanent resident, working, paying taxes, raising children, and building a life under American institutions. Both are “under” American law in the thin sense. But only the second is plausibly inside the political community in the thick sense that makes talk of allegiance intelligible. The Citizenship Clause’s jurisdiction language fits the thick sense better than the thin one. Otherwise the clause would say, in effect, that membership follows from mere bodily location, which is an oddly shallow foundation for the status that anchors voting, jury service, and the shared responsibilities of self-government.

On this reading, the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction” is best understood as full political jurisdiction, the sort that comes with durable allegiance. Domicile and lawful, settled residence are natural markers, since they place a person within the community on ongoing terms. Mere temporary presence does not. Unlawful entry does not. The diplomat exception is the clearest case, but the text is broad enough to reach other cases where the parents have not entered the American political community in a way that plausibly grounds citizenship for their US-born children.

Wong Kim Ark is the obvious objection. Many courts and scholars read it broadly, and modern executive practice largely follows that broad reading. Still, the facts matter. The Court described the parents as domiciled residents with a permanent domicile and residence in the US. That can be treated as a boundary marker, the decision clearly covers US-born children of noncitizens who are lawfully and durably inside the American community. It does not, at the level of first principles, as clearly cover children born to unlawful entrants or to temporary visitors. A Court returning to text and structure can ask whether we have treated a boundary marker as a blank check.

A reader might reply that even if the text is contestable, the administrative rule is settled, and settlement has value. It does. But administrative settlement is not the same as constitutional meaning. Bureaucracy can drift toward convenience. The Constitution does not ratify drift simply because it persisted. That is why the current Supreme Court moment is so significant. President Trump’s Executive Order 14160, “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship,” aims prospectively to deny automatic citizenship to children born in the US when the parents are unlawfully present or only temporarily present. The Court has agreed to hear the merits dispute, with oral argument scheduled for April 1, 2026, in Trump v. Barbara. And after Trump v. CASA, Inc. on June 27, 2025 addressed universal injunctions in litigation over the order, the merits question is now unavoidable.

The cultural and legal strands reinforce each other. Unconditional jus soli, as commonly administered, turns citizenship into something like an automatic entitlement, conferred without prior consent, prior allegiance, or durable attachment. Elites then defend the rule mainly in economic terms, labor-force growth, entrepreneurship, the “better life” narrative. Since the Hart-Celler Act of 1965, that economic framing has dominated polite discourse. Johnson publicly suggested the change would not be revolutionary. Yet treating nation-shaping choices as technocratic tweaks encourages a second illusion, that assimilation happens automatically if the market is strong.

Consider a careful version of that economic pitch, offered by Carlos Gutierrez at the Bush Institute. Immigrants seeking a better life can reinvigorate the labor force and enrich the culture, and that can strengthen democracy. There is truth here. The error is to treat desire for America’s outcomes as proof of membership in America’s obligations. A market can be joined without loyalty, and left without betrayal. A nation cannot. If we define America as a platform for outcomes, we invite people to treat citizenship itself as an instrument.

Gu is the mirror image of this logic. Birth tourism treats the US as a place where status can be obtained by strategic presence. Gu, from the top down, illustrates what happens when the same platform logic governs identity after the benefits have been harvested. American birth plus American elite formation did not yield American allegiance, because allegiance is not what the platform story is designed to produce. This is not an accusation against immigrants. It is a critique of an elite moral vocabulary that has thinned nationhood into opportunity.

Four objections deserve direct replies. Some will say Wong Kim Ark settled the question. The reply is that its domicile facts plausibly matter once we take “jurisdiction” seriously, and Elk supplies a principled allegiance-based reading. Others will warn of stateless children. Most proposals are prospective, typically assume citizenship by descent through the parents, and Congress can build explicit safeguards for edge cases. Others will say this “punishes kids.” But citizenship is not a punishment or a prize, it is membership. Children can and must receive legal protections without collapsing protection into citizenship. Finally, some will call the argument anti-immigrant. It need not be. It can be pro-assimilation, insisting that becoming American is meaningful precisely because allegiance and civic integration matter.

Comparative experience helps. Other common-law democracies tightened unconditional soil citizenship, the UK through the British Nationality Act 1981, Australia with an effective change in 1986 that included a longer-residency path, Ireland via a 2004 amendment, and New Zealand via a 2006 restriction. One can disagree with any of these policies, but their existence shows the idea is not unthinkable. It reflects a widely shared intuition, citizenship follows membership ties, not geography alone.

The naturalization oath makes the American intuition explicit. The new citizen renounces allegiance to other sovereigns and pledges true faith and allegiance to the US. That oath is not theater. It is a definition, citizenship is allegiance-backed membership in a self-governing people. If allegiance is the essence of chosen citizenship, it is at least plausible that allegiance is also embedded in birth citizenship through the 14th Amendment’s jurisdiction language.

Prosperity can attract anyone. That is a feature of America, not a flaw. But prosperity is not an adhesive strong enough to bind a people. If we want national solidarity, we must stop pretending that markets can do the moral work of membership, and we must stop reading the Constitution as if its limiting words were accidental. The Court’s April 1, 2026 argument will force a choice between 2 pictures of citizenship. One treats citizenship as a benefit that follows from presence. The other treats citizenship as membership that presupposes allegiance. Only the second picture can sustain a nation in a world that constantly urges us to become a platform instead.

