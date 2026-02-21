amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Suzie
6h

A US citizen, per the Constitution must fit one of these two definitions.

1. “born”

or

2. “naturalized”

in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof.”

Born defines children born to parents who already are actual citizens.

Naturalized refers to people who made specific efforts and commitments toward becoming a US citizen.

There is no way one can further read into that phrase that the child of a non-citizen merely by accident of birth here automatically is a US citizen.

It’s flat out absurd. And certainly not reflected in the text.

Susan Daniels
4h

They should call me to testify about the 14th Amendment. I legally collected medical records on more than eighty Chinese women who traveled to Los Angeles to give birth and return thirty days later to their home in China. Their intention was to have a child born as an American citizen, who was immediately entitled to all rights of US citizens and who, at the age of eighteen, could legally bring their family members here to live.

I have the records, the names of the hospitals, doctors and the addresses where these women stayed before and after giving birth. Most arrived one to two weeks before birth and returned to China in thirty days. Companies in China made all the arrangements.

