amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Jeffrey Krupa's avatar
Jeffrey Krupa
1h

Without tradition or taboos, technology has enabled women to form themselves into "Alfa Male harems". These men will bed them, but not commit to them, resulting in "All men are bastards" TikToks, unrealistic expectations, and the feeling of "settling" at the alter.

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Dawn Pegis's avatar
Dawn Pegis
1h

I know several who successfully found mates online, though yrs ago. As usual, AM exposes details (with statistics!) I could never imagine. Wow! Clearly disruptive to 'normal' family formation. (GREAT headline choice.) Though Silicon Valley may have had no ill intention (only their profit margin), there IS a spiritual enemy specifically intends to destroy ALL; family - what a perfect target.

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