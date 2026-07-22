Begin with a small act of generosity. A Brooklyn graduate student, a dues-paying member of the Democratic Socialists of America, gives $250 to a socialist candidate for mayor of New York City. She believes she has contributed $250. She has not. Under New York City’s public campaign-finance system, that qualifying contribution is matched by the taxpayers at a rate of 8 to 1 on the first $250. Her gift generates $2,000 in public money, and the candidate banks $2,250. One donation became nine. Multiply that transaction by 20,000 committed donors and you begin to understand how Zohran Mamdani became mayor of the largest city in the US, and why the socialist left keeps defeating Democratic incumbents who outspend it by margins that would embarrass a lottery.

Before the 2025 Democratic primary, Mamdani’s campaign had raised approximately $1.7 million in private money. The New York City Campaign Finance Board then delivered $7,050,417 in public funds, roughly 4.15 times what the campaign had raised on its own. Across the full election cycle the ratio grew worse. The campaign raised $3,978,435 privately and received $12,787,729 in public money, more than three times its private haul. Fully 96.1% of Mamdani’s donors were classified as small donors, which is precisely the donor profile the matching system is designed to reward. The city did not merely permit a socialist campaign. It financed one, at scale, with money extracted from the very taxpayers whose police department, housing stock, and business climate the Islamic Marxist candidate proposed to transform.

Of course, the DSA did not create New York’s matching system. And other candidates like Andrew Cuomo used it. The system is neutral on its face. But a neutral mechanism can still confer a wildly asymmetric advantage, the way a tax loophole available to everyone in principle enriches only those organized enough to exploit it. The matching program multiplies qualifying small donations. The organization best positioned to profit is therefore the organization that can manufacture the largest number of small, qualifying, ideologically motivated donations on command. That organization is not the Democratic establishment, whose model runs on large checks, bundlers, and committee transfers. It is DSA, whose entire financial culture is built on recurring small payments from true believers. New York wrote the rules of a game that socialists happen to play better than anyone else in American politics, and the socialists noticed.

Here is where the story becomes larger than one city’s campaign-finance ordinance. The comfortable assumption among Republicans and moderate Democrats alike is that the socialist left must be swimming in dark money, that some hidden billionaire or foundation network explains its victories. While that may be true in reality, on paper the filings say otherwise. National DSA reported $6.4 million in total 2024 revenue. The Democratic National Committee raised $684 million in the 2023-24 cycle, roughly 107 times as much, and the full complex of Democratic federal committees raised about $1.6 billion. DSA’s federal PAC is almost comically small. Between January 2025 and June 2026 it reported zero receipts, $84 in expenditures, and $34.22 in cash on hand. Anyone hunting for a socialist super PAC will conclude there is nothing to see. That conclusion is exactly wrong, because the money was never the weapon. The organization is the weapon, and the money is merely its fuel.

Consider how the machine is actually assembled. The InfluenceWatch review of DSA’s tax filings found that membership dues rose from 43.8% of revenue in 2016 to 88.8% by 2021. DSA’s own donation page announces that “as a working class organization, we are funding ourselves.” This is not spin. It is an accurate description of a recurring-revenue model that would make a software executive envious. Membership hovered near 5,000 for decades, reached about 50,000 by 2020, and after President Trump’s second inauguration exploded to a reported 120,000 by July 4, 2026, a 135% increase in under two years. Every new member is not a one-time donor but a subscription. The New York City chapter states that 20% of national monthly dues flows back to the local chapter, which also collects its own separate local dues of $15 to $50 per month. National growth thus automatically finances local electoral infrastructure, offices, literature, technology, and staff, year round, in the exact neighborhoods where the next primary challenge will be mounted.

Then comes the labor, which appears on no campaign-finance report at all. Mamdani’s primary operation deployed more than 50,000 volunteers who knocked on 1.5 million doors and made more than 2 million phone calls. By the general election, NYC DSA claimed more than 100,000 unique volunteers and more than 3 million doors. Political science supports the tactic. The famous Yale field experiment by Gerber and Green, covering roughly 30,000 registered voters, found that personal canvassing substantially increased turnout while phone calls showed no measurable effect. DSA read the literature and built its doctrine around it. The organization’s own electoral manual instructs chapters to “calculate the win number,” study where members are concentrated, and pour energy into door-to-door contact. This is not romantic movement politics. It is cold electoral arithmetic, executed by people who work for free because they believe.

The results are now a pattern, not a fluke. In 2018 Joe Crowley, the fourth-ranking House Democrat, outspent Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 18 to 1 and lost his primary. She summarized the mechanism in seven words: “We beat a machine with a movement.” In 2020, DSA reported that at least 36 of 48 members on the ballot won. In June 2026 the wave reached Congress in earnest. Dan Goldman raised $8.364 million and spent $8.137 million, including $2.125 million in personal loans, against Brad Lander’s $1.756 million in spending, a 4.6 to 1 advantage, and lost. Adriano Espaillat, chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, outspent DSA member Darializa Avila Chevalier nearly 3 to 1 and lost. In Denver, Diana DeGette had held her seat since 1997 and lost her primary to DSA endorsee Melat Kiros. Even Third Way’s Matt Bennett, no conservative, conceded that a socialist toppling the Hispanic Caucus chairman “could matter” nationally. When your reluctant witnesses are centrist Democrats, the case is closing itself.

What should trouble readers most is not any single upset but the accountability structure behind them. DSA’s endorsement criteria, adopted after its 2025 convention, require candidates to uphold the national platform, grow their chapters, recruit members, caucus with fellow socialist officeholders, and regard themselves as “socialist organizers first, and legislators second.” Pause on that phrase. Voters in these districts believe they are electing a representative. DSA believes it is deploying an organizer who happens to hold office, one who answers to a membership organization that predates his election and will outlast it. Campaign filings even show the money flowing backward: Mamdani’s campaign paid NYC DSA more than $33,000 for coordinated texting and email communications, meaning the candidate compensated the chapter for access to its own mobilization machinery. A party within a party is not a metaphor here, it is an org chart.

The final piece is the flywheel, and it is here that the taxpayer’s role becomes hardest to excuse, because every victory produces publicity, publicity produces members, members produce dues and volunteers, volunteers produce the next victory, and at the center of the New York version of this cycle sits a municipal matching program that converts each $250 of socialist conviction into $2,250 of campaign capacity. NYC DSA co-chair Gustavo Gordillo put it with admirable candor after the general election: “they have money, but we have power.” He was right, and the distinction is the entire story. The Heritage Foundation and other conservative researchers have long warned that public campaign financing subsidizes the most organized factions rather than the most representative ones, and the Mamdani ledger is the strongest confirmation of that warning yet to have occured in American municipal politics.

So the thesis must be stated precisely, because precision is what makes it damning. DSA is not out-raising the Democratic establishment. It could not do so if it tried. It is out-organizing, out-targeting, and out-converting that establishment, selecting small primary electorates in safely Democratic districts, calculating the win number, saturating the ground with ideologically committed labor, multiplying member donations through taxpayer matching wherever such programs exist, and then converting each officeholder into a recruiting sergeant for the next campaign. A $6.4 million organization is assembling a bloc of local, state, and federal power that a $683.6 million party committee cannot seem to stop. Republicans who comfort themselves with fundraising comparisons are reading the wrong ledger. The relevant currency is organized human commitment, and at the moment, the socialists are the only faction in American politics minting it. The first step toward answering them is understanding, honestly and without cope, how the machine actually works. The second step is asking why taxpayers in America’s largest city are paying to keep it running.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes daily political analysis at amuseonx.com. Primary sources cited in this piece are linked inline; campaign finance figures are drawn from FEC filings, polling data from publicly released crosstabs, and legal claims from filed pleadings. Corrections are posted to the original URL with a dated changelog. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact the author directly. Data in sponsored partnership with Polymarket.