The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
8h

Talarico is the poster child for defective demonic dog crap. Pays himself $80,000 a year to put his name on an NGO, preaches blasphemy, lies, and shares his only checking account with his mother. What a piece of crap.

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Paul Ranalli's avatar
Paul Ranalli
8h

Bravo, Muse. This needs a wider airing. And it would be fair to call him the Epstein friend-funded candidate. Talarico is beneath contempt.

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