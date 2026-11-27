On November 19th, Texas A&M President Susan Ballabina told her campus that Trev Alberts had accepted a new opportunity and that November 30 would be his last day in College Station. Two days earlier, the sitting president of the University of Michigan (my son’s alma mater) and its incoming president had both signed an eight-page memorandum of understanding naming Alberts as athletic director, fixing his start date at December 1st, his salary at $3.2 million, and the $4 million buyout Michigan would pay A&M to spring him from a contract that ran through 2031. By November 23rd, A&M had named John Thornton its interim athletic director. By November 24th, Michigan had changed its mind.

The regents should change it back. On December 1st, the Board of Regents should apologize to Alberts, vote to appoint him, and begin for-cause termination proceedings against incoming President C. Cybele Raver, whose appointment takes effect that same morning. The first two steps honor Michigan’s word and save the university millions it will otherwise pay for nothing. The third applies to the people who gave that word the standard Michigan claimed to want when it launched the search in October and announced it was looking for a leader of “unquestioned integrity.”

The sentence Michigan wrote and then forgot sits on page one of the Alberts memorandum. The document anticipates a longer agreement that will govern any discrepancy, then declares that, in the meantime, the memorandum itself “shall form a binding contract between you and the University.” Pages seven and eight record execution effective November 17th. Michigan’s own human resources procedure says the conditional nature of a contingent offer “must be stated explicitly,” and it supplies model language making an offer contingent on a successful background screen. That language appears nowhere in the eight pages Alberts signed; presumably Cybele Raver omitted it to accelerate Alberts’ departure from A&M.

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What does appear is a remarkable inventory of things Michigan remembered. Someone in Ann Arbor remembered that Alberts would be entitled to 18 hours on a private plane in his shortened first year and 30 hours in each full year after. Someone counted football tickets and postseason hotel suites, set the long-term incentive at a $4 million target with a $5 million ceiling, and scheduled three successive 4% raises in years three through five. Yet when the drafters reached the one word that could decide whether Michigan owed eight figures, they punted. The memorandum leaves the definition of “Cause” to the future contract.

On November 24th, outgoing President Domenico Grasso wrote to Alberts, expressly on behalf of himself and Raver, withdrawing the offer. The letter says a background check acceptable to Michigan is customary in executive hiring and that Alberts’s check was not acceptable. It then argues, separately, that the information gathered furnished good cause to terminate the memorandum. The letter names no false statement, concealed fact, policy violation, or adverse finding. It never mentions the Nebraska deposition that FOIAball published on November 19th, which everyone understands to be the real reason. Michigan asserted cause under a contract that declined to define it, based on a condition the contract declined to state.

Alberts’s attorney, Tom Mars, has put the resulting exposure at $17.2 million, and the figure can be reconstructed from the document. Scenario A of the memorandum, covering termination without cause, promises the remaining base salary and 100% of deferred compensation for the full term. Seven-twelfths of $3.2 million for the stub first year, then $3.2 million, $3.328 million, $3.46 million, and $3.6 million, comes to $15,455,351 in base salary over 55 months. Add five deferred contributions of $250,000 each and the guaranteed $500,000 first-year bonus, and you arrive within $1 of Mars’s number. Layer on the $4 million Michigan promised to pay Texas A&M directly, and the university’s gross exposure on Alberts’s reading is about $21.2 million. Mitigation may shave that, but Michigan’s best precedent cuts against it. Michigan beat a withdrawn-offer claim in Mortiere v. Board of Regents in 2002 only because that employee was probationary, terminable at will, and had quit his old job before he ever pursued the Michigan post. Alberts had a fixed term, written severance, an express binding-contract clause, and the opposite chronology. The Michigan Supreme Court said the rest in Opdyke Investment Co. v. Norris Grain Co. in 1982: “The fact that additional contracts may have been contemplated and mentioned in the letter does not invalidate any agreement actually reached.”

The arithmetic in front of the regents is therefore simple. If Michigan owes Alberts most of his compensation whether or not he ever sets foot in Schembechler Hall, then paying him to stay home while the university shops for a second athletic director is the most expensive option. Appointing him buys 55 months of work for money the university is likely on the hook for anyway. Alberts had already begun working for Michigan the week after he signed, helping recruit the next football coach, the single most consequential hire the department will make this decade. Michigan asked a man to start its most important work before his start date, then told the world he was unfit for the job.

Defenders of the reversal point to Lincoln, Nebraska. Ashley Scoggin alleged that Nebraska officials mishandled her case after a sexual relationship with assistant basketball coach Chuck Love, and her suit challenged Alberts’s response as athletic director, including his approval of her removal from the team. In his deposition, Alberts gave a qualified answer to a question about coaches having sex with athletes they coach, and he testified that athletics officials had a protective role and would refer concerns to Title IX officials. Michigan had every right to weigh those words, and it had time. Scoggin sued in February 2024. A July 2026 docket entry listed excerpts from the deposition. FOIAball’s David Covucci has written that he learned about it in June. Michigan’s search team had five months to read a public federal docket before putting two presidential signatures on a binding contract. Alberts says he was told Michigan’s general counsel consulted lawyers for Nebraska and Texas A&M, and they found he had followed applicable procedures. If so, Michigan reversed itself over information it had already evaluated. Michigan learned nothing new on November 19th. It simply had not done its reading before November 17th.

Michigan knew how to define cause when it wanted to. It did so in Raver’s own contract. Her seven-page agreement, effective August 14, 2026, spells out termination grounds in Section IV.D(3), a level of care wholly absent from the Alberts memorandum signed three months later. Subsection (iii) names gross negligence concerning the university or the performance of her duties. Subsection (iv) covers violation of a material university policy. Subsection (v) covers misconduct that, in the regents’ good-faith judgment, has or could have more than a minimal adverse economic or reputational effect on Michigan. A valid for-cause termination ends her future presidential compensation, which starts at $2 million a year, and terminates her tenured faculty appointment. A termination without cause, by contrast, hands her 12 months of paid leave and three faculty years at her presidential salary, roughly $8 million. Over a five-year term, the presidential salary alone is $10 million the regents need not spend on her.

Raver will say she had not yet assumed office, and that Grasso held the presidency and signed both the memorandum and the withdrawal. Her own contract answers her. Her agreement took effect in August. Michigan publicly assigned her the athletic director search in October, alongside Grasso. She signed the memorandum as president-elect. Front Office Sports, citing a source familiar with the decision, attributed the ultimate reversal to her. The gross-negligence clause reaches conduct “concerning the university,” not merely conduct in office. A president-elect who signs a binding eight-figure commitment without the background contingency her own HR office prescribes, then unwinds it a week later at a cost north of $20 million and at the expense of a second institution’s leadership, has done something to the university that the regents are entitled to call by its contractual name. Mars has proposed firing her for cause on December 1st. The cleaner path is to serve written notice that day, identify the injury that survives reinstating Alberts, namely the cost already incurred, the reliance by Texas A&M, and the reputational damage to every future Michigan recruitment, and let the 10-business-day cure period run while independent counsel reports to the board on the screening timestamps, the memorandum drafts, and what each president knew and when. Her contract sends disputes to a single JAMS arbitrator in Ann Arbor, and a documented record wins there.

The regents have the authority to do all of this. Michigan’s constitution gives them general supervision of the university and control over its expenditures. Regents’ Bylaw 11.56 provides that the president recommends the athletic director and the board appoints him. Grasso is president through November 30. He can bring the recomendation to the board that is empowered to act on it, and the board can adopt it with a written resolution of Alberts’s claims attached. Regent Sarah Hubbard praised Raver on September 1st for her ability to “protect what makes Michigan the best public university in the country.” The board should apply that standard to the first thing Raver was asked to protect.

At the end of the day, this is an argument about whether a great public university’s signature means anything. Texas A&M believed it did and reorganized its leadership on that strength. Trev Alberts believed it did, and gave up a contract through 2031 for it. The only party in this story that treated Michigan’s word as provisional was Michigan. Universities lecture the rest of the country about integrity; they put the word in their mission statements and job postings, then, when the bill comes due for their own carelessness, they reach for a background-check clause they never wrote and hope nobody reads the contract. The regents are elected by the people of Michigan precisely so someone answers for moments like this. On December 1st, they should answer with a vote, an apology, and a hire, then find a president who understands that integrity is something you keep when it is expensive, not a word you use in a press release.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes political analysis at amuseonx.com. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact me directly. Each op-ed is edited for grammar and clarity using AI in partnership with Grammarly. Data provided in a sponsored partnership with Polymarket.