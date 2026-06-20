The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
11m

This is the permanent political class at its purest: create a bureaucracy for an interest group, call it compassion, fund it forever, then ignore the results. Carter bought the teachers' unions. The unions cashed the check. The Department of Education became a compliance machine, not a learning machine. If spending created educated citizens, America would have the smartest children on earth. Instead, we spend like champions and perform like mediocrities. Reagan was right. Gut the department. Send power, money, standards, and accountability back to states, parents, classrooms, and children. Fifty years is enough failure.

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
15m

Did no one pay attention to what Reagan said?

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