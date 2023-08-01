The Burisma Biden Timeline Detailed
Unraveling the Ukrainian Connection: A Timeline of Biden, Burisma, and a Billion-Dollar Threat – The Intricate Dance of Politics, Power, and Quid Pro Quo"
In the turbulent era of Trump's impeachment, a video surfaced that caught my eye. It was none other than the former Vice President, Joe Biden, openly admitting at a Council on Foreign Relations meeting that he had threatened to withhold a staggering $1 billion in loan guarantees unless Ukraine's Prosecutor General was fired. Coincidence or not, Biden's …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.