The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
42m

The originalist answer is straightforward: warrant first. If government wants to search historical movement data, it should show probable cause, identify the person or vehicle, describe the data sought with particularity, and get judicial authorization. Useful tools do not get constitutional exemptions. Flock cameras may catch killers. They may also stalk ex-girlfriends, monitor political meetings, misread plates, expose innocent families to guns, and let agencies rummage through movements without suspicion. That is precisely why the Fourth Amendment exists. Public safety and liberty are not enemies. The state can investigate crime. It just cannot turn every road into a suspicionless tracking checkpoint.

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Casey Jones's avatar
Casey Jones
19m

"Let me warn you, no matter where you stand on the Flock issue, you’re not going to be happy with this op-ed.

Actually, I came to the same conclusion as the op-ed about 5 minutes after the Flock came to my attention -- and I AM happy with the op-ed. We make a religion out of forgetting that the Watchers require Watching.

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