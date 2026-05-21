amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
9h

It seems that a RINO has been sniffed out here … John Cornyn a Senator who at best has a checkered past . What convinces me that he’s not worthy of a vote is his ATTEMPT TO RE- TRAUMATIZE A 10 YEAR OLD CHILD ! This boy may never have a good day again and Cornyn wants to take that away ! VOTE FOR KEN PAXTON !

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John Kennedy's avatar
John Kennedy
8h

Vote for Paxton early.

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