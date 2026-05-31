amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Brandy's avatar
Brandy
4h

It also is very encouraging that Cornyn immediately said he would spend his time helping Republicans win, including for Paxton. That's a class-act gesture.

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Thomas F Davis's avatar
Thomas F Davis
4h

You report a bruise if you want to malreport the truth.

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