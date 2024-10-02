The Corrupt Double Standard of Election Interference
Today, in a stunning yet predictable display of partisan machinations, the Biden-Harris regime unleashed a meticulously timed legal barrage through Special Counsel Jack Smith. The centerpiece of this strategic offensive is the release of Smith's special counsel filing against former President Donald Trump, ostensibly aimed at casting a legal shadow over…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.