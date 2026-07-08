The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
7h

There is no constitutionally enumerated “fourth branch” of government, but when did Democrats ever adhere to the Constitution? And please don’t tell me the press and agencies are the fourth branch. This does, however, seem to be an immediate solution to the problem, as Thune’s tactics of obstruction must be stopped. Getting the right people in place is critical for midterms. Do we know if McConnell is dead? What the heck is really going on in the senate? We deserve an answer.

Reply
Share
Gary E.'s avatar
Gary E.
5h

Excellent distillation of a complex subject.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture