The Curious Case of the "Blood Tribe": A Government Psyop to Undermine Conservatives?
In a world where the lines between reality and fiction are increasingly blurred, a new neo-Nazi group known as the "Blood Tribe" has emerged, raising eyebrows and suspicions. Led by Christopher Pohlhaus, also known as "Hammer," this group appears to be more than meets the eye. A deep dive into the group's origins and activities reveals a web of inconsis…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.